Rival Sons Release Live Concert Album ‘Pair of Aces (Part 2)'

Rock’n’roll band RIVAL SONS’ live concert album PAIR OF ACES: LIVE FROM SANTA CATALINA ISLAND (PART 2) is out now on both YouTube and all audio streaming platforms.

It features the performance of their 2010 self-titled EP which was recorded by 9x GRAMMY Award-winning producer Dave Cobb and led to the band first being signed. It includes fan-favorite tracks such as “Get What’s Coming,” “Torture,” “Radio,” “Sacred Tongue,” and “Soul.”

The YouTube premiere will be followed by a live Q&A/afterparty with frontman Jay Buchanan and guitarist Scott Holiday at 2:00 P.M. ET. Watch the live concert premiere HERE and join in on the afterparty HERE.

In June 2021, RIVAL SONS delivered two live performances from Catalina Island, CA which were streamed via VEEPS to fans at home across the world, many of whom were still in lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Both performances are available to stream visually and digitally for the first time. PAIR OF ACES: LIVE FROM SANTA CATALINA ISLAND (PART 1) features the full performance of their 2009 album Before The Fire was released in November.

Drummer Michael Miley states: “Night two of our trip to Catalina Island! We set up in the historic Avalon theater and it was like we were transported to another era. The theater has insane old school acoustics. You can hear someone whisper from 90 feet away like they’re directly in your ear; it was nostalgic. And dusting off the EP, especially during a pandemic, was a respite as well as a funky good time!”

Holiday elaborates on both releases: “In recognition of the 10-year anniversary of our first 2 albums, we played each album in its entirety over 2 different nights. One night in the ballroom (in the round!) performing Before the Fire, and the next night we played the self-titled record in the old movie theatre. It was every bit as cool and interesting as I’d hoped. A real honor and pleasure to fill this beautiful place with sound. The director did a great job capturing it for everyone to share in the experience with us and now it will be available to listen and watch anytime you’d like.”

ABOUT RIVAL SONS:

Rival Sons play rock ‘n’ roll in its purest form without apology or pretense. They simply plug in, turn up, and rip on a path of their own. Along the way, they’ve architected a critically acclaimed catalogue, including Pressure & Time [2011], Head Down [2012], Great Western Valkyrie [2014], Hollow Bones [2016], and FERAL ROOTS [2019]. The latter represented a creative and critical high watermark, scoring a pair of GRAMMY® Award nominations in the categories of “Best Rock Album” and “Best Rock Performance” for the single “Too Bad.” Elevating the band to another level, “Do Your Worst” vaulted to #1 at Rock Radio as their biggest hit to date, tallying north of 60 million streams and counting. Speaking to their impact, Rolling Stone attested, “Rival Sons have done their part to introduce new fans to rock.” Beyond sharing stages with everyone from Black Sabbath, The Rolling Stones, and AC/DC to Guns N’ Roses and Lenny Kravitz, they’ve ignited television shows such as The Late Late Show with James Corden. During 2021, they launched their own label Sacred Tongue Recordings distributed by Thirty Tigers and celebrated the anniversary of their debut album with live-streamed performances from Catalina Island Casino.

In 2023, they continued to subvert expectations with two full-length LPs—DARKFIGHTER and LIGHTBRINGER. Though the genesis of these albums is intertwined, they also speak to the band’s perpetual progression forward.

One of the most hard-working rock’n’roll bands out there, 2024 saw Rival Sons complete extensive European festival dates throughout the summer, and then embark on the “Two Headed-Beast” tour with Clutch across North America. This week Rival Sons were announced as main support on ten of Guns N’ Roses European stadium shows next Summer 2025.

Photo credit: Rick Horn

