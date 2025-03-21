Rising Star Zoe Ko Releases Sophomore EP 'not ur girlfriend'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rising Los Angeles-based artist Zoe Ko’s much anticipated sophomore EP, not ur girlfriend, is out now. "The process of writing this project helped me become who I wanted to be for so long," Ko details. "...I’m confident in my own skin, know what I do and don’t want in a partner, love partying and going out with my friends, and finally feel free enough to wear whatever tf I want and not care what others think about it."

She continues, "Hopefully young people, especially young girls, trying to discover their authentic selves and power can resonate with this project and use it as motivation."

Ko will be joining Geordie Kieffer for select dates this June, including stops in Chicago, Detroit and Boston. She’ll also be playing her first ever Lollapalooza in Chicago on August 2. See below for a complete list of dates.

Raised primarily in New York City and now living in Los Angeles, Ko’s music highlights the female experience and explores themes of authenticity and empowerment. She draws inspiration from a combo of “New York alt-rock and clubby sound, with 2000’s pop girl energy,” citing influences such as Britney Spears, No Doubt, CSS, Gwen Stefani and more. “It was so playful and unapologetic in a way that other eras weren’t,” she explains.

“The second I put my makeup on and my crazy fur coat and my sunglasses, I feel like I can be anyone and anything I want,” Ko details, going on to say, “My favorite thing to do in life is to laugh and be crazy. I want my music to also embody that totally.”

Beneath the fur and makeup Zoe’s songs inadvertently explore themes of what it’s like to be a young woman today—to be out and partying, bumping up against unspoken expectations, to have your own agency overlooked even when you’re in full control.

Ko released her debut EP Baby Teeth last fall to widespread praise. Popdust praises that the EP, “consists of five tracks to give you the perfect sampling of who Zoe Ko is as an artist—honest, funny, and edgy,” while Earmilk details, “With each captivating production offering a unique glimpse into Zoe Ko’s musical and personal evolution, the introspective yet vibrant EP offers us a sonic world steeped in healing and confidence as she beckons her audience to unleash their emotions, explore their innermost desires, and join her on this voyage of self-discovery.”

She followed up the EP with “EAT / DIRT” and “Touch Therapy,” which landed on a host of notable playlists as well as the cover of Spotify’s “Young & Free” and “SALT” playlists. Ko was also highlighted in Spotify’s “Fresh Finds Class of 2022” and Apple Music’s “New in Alternative,” amongst others.

ZOE KO TOUR DATES

June 5—Minneapolis, MN—Fine Line*

June 7—Chicago, IL— Outset*

June 8—Detroit, MI—Magic Stick*

June 11—Boston, MA—Brighton Music Hall*

*with Geordie Kieffer

Photo Credit: Carianne Older

