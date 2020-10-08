Rising Singer Taylor Colson Delivers Powerful New Single 'Tiffany's'

Headquartered in Los Angeles and with roots in Boca Raton, Florida.

Headquartered in Los Angeles and with roots in Boca Raton, Florida, soulful songstress Taylor Colson brings a vocal mix that showcases a mastery of timbre and intonation craved by true music lovers. Though classically trained, Colson delivers on a level of real which defies convention. On October 9th Colson is releasing her powerful new single entitled 'Tiffany's'. The song was co-written by Halsey collaborator Dylan Jackson Scott and produced by Scott and Charlie Park (lovelytheband).



To launch the single she has released an acoustic video version of the song with Colson accompanied on a grand piano by Scott. The clip was filmed at the same studio where she recorded the song - Suburban Soul studios in Los Angeles. It showcases the strength of her voice, and the emotions of the song really shine through.



About the song Colson says, "Tiffany's' is a song about redemption and finding your true self through toxicity in a previous relationship. I was able to really pour my entire heart out on this. The message of the song is SO important. It starts out talking about losing yourself and not even recognizing who you are. Once it gets to the chorus, You're able to take your power back and say well guess what, I eat my breakfast at Tiffany's. Never let anyone take away your confidence and self-worth. Know that you are special for being YOU and don't let anyone tell you otherwise. You are strong enough to walk away from a bad situation and you'll come out stronger than you could possibly imagine - I promise!"



'Tiffany's' is the follow up to her well received first single 'Hurt Me', which came out earlier this year. Colson has toured with blackbear, lovelytheband and Rad Horror, among others. Because of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, a limited run of residency shows in Los Angeles has been postponed until 2021, and she will be doing live-streaming shows in the meantime - which will be announced via Social Media.

Connect and Share with Taylor:

Smart URL:https://linktr.ee/Taylor_Colson

Official Website: https://www.taylorcolsonmusic.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/itstaylorcolson/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/itstaylorcolson

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/taylorcolson1

Twitter:https://twitter.com/itstaylorcolson

