Rising Parisian Producer Equateur Drops New Single 'Raised'

Having worked with heavyweights across the music and fashion spectrum, multi-talented Parisian DJ/Producer Equateur releases a powerful instrumental track in the form of 'Raised'.

Released via DRRT Records, 'Raised' can be described as dream-pop, synthwave production with a recognizable French touch. Effortlessly conjuring up a feeling of French electronic music nostalgia, the instrumental track strikes the right balance between compelling synths and pulsing arpeggios.

Equateur has had quite the start to his career. Having had a track featured on one of Netflix's most-watched series 'Emily in Paris', been called upon to provide the soundtrack for major fashion campaigns from Givenchy and Elie Saab, as well as his latest offering set to feature on Apple Arcade's Tetris Beat, the burgeoning talent has already been recognised by some of the world's leading artists and brands.

Gardening the attention of his peers, earlier this month Equateur co-wrote Kavinsky's 'Zenith', a track that will appear on the esteemed producer's much-anticipated upcoming album. Now ready to unleash a new solo single to the world, it's clear Equateur is only just getting started.

