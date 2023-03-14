Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Rising Nashville Songwriter Savannah Conley Releases New Single 'Don't Make Me Reach'

Her highly anticipated debut album Playing the Part of You Is Me is to be released this May.

Mar. 14, 2023  

Rising singer-songwriter Savannah Conley has announced her highly anticipated debut album Playing the Part of You Is Me to be released this May.

The new album is a stirring distillation of the pleasures and problems of growing up, it brims with the keen insights and bold choices and is a sit-up-and-take-notice debut album. Love and doubt, grief and hope are all here, coiled into anthems for a new generation facing such feelings.

Today, Conley is returning with a new single, "Don't Make Me Reach," along with a gorgeous new video. Conley tells us "'Don't Make Me Reach' was written really quickly. I think I wrote it in ten minutes in a pretty desperate feeling moment. I felt very defeated and had nothing else to give to the situation I was in. The only guitar I had in the house at the time was an old acoustic that was missing a string that I tuned to some dumb alternate tuning and that song was the result."

She continues "This video was one of the last ones left to shoot. We were on a cold, rainy beach in Pornic, France, our speaker had died and we were freezing. This video was one take that captured the desperation of the song when it was written so perfectly. Right when we reached the end, the sun started peeking out of the clouds, and there couldn't have been anything more fitting."

Conley previously released the endlessly alluring electropop "More Than Fine." Atwood Magazine wrote "Desire, longing, frustration, and heated passion coalesce in an unrestrained, uninhibited indie pop fever dream that highlights everything we've come to love about this Nashville-based singer/songwriter."

This intense expressive dependence animates Playing the Part of You Is Me, the unspoken motivation inside songs that ring so emotionally true they may feel like scenes swiped from your own life, as the title aptly suggests. The core of these 11 numbers is new love and what it looks like when it starts to turn old.

These songs feel like testaments from and directions to a new Nashville. Conley harnesses the incisiveness of Alvvays, the skywriting vulnerability of Death Cab for Cutie, and the tuneful charm of Lorde at once. Sure, there are bits of what you could call Americana here-candor, grace, detail. But these 11 pieces are all jolting reminders that those traits aren't isolated to a form or term; they are simply marks of great songs, songs like these.

Watch the new music video here:

US TOUR DATES

4/8/23 - Georgia Theatre - Athens, GA*

4/19/23 - Rev Room - Little Rock, AR *

4/20/23 - George's Majestic Lounge - Fayetteville, AR *

4/21/23 - Lyric Theatre - Oxford, MS *

4/22/23 - Hal & Mal's - Jackson, MS *

4/25/23 - Growler's - Memphis, TN *

4/28/23 - The Burl (outdoors) - Lexington, KY *

4/30/23 - Bluebird - Bloomington, IN *

5/2/23 - Thunderbird Music Hall - Pittsburgh, PA *

5/5/23 - The National - Richmond, VA *

5/6/23 - The Windjammer - Isle of Palms, SC *

5/7/23 - Walker Theatre - Chattanooga, TN *

5/11/23 - The Abbey - Orlando, FL *

5/12/23 - Crowbar - Tampa, FL *

*Supporting The Brook and the Bluff

Photo Credit: Sophia Matinazad



A GRAMMY SALUTE TO THE BEACH BOYS to Premiere in April Photo
A GRAMMY SALUTE TO THE BEACH BOYS to Premiere in April
The Beach Boys members Al Jardine, Bruce Johnston, Mike Love, David Marks, and Brian Wilson are featured guests. In addition to the musical performances, the special features appearances by Drew Carey, Tom Hanks, Jimmy Jam, Elton John, Harvey Mason jr., Bruce Springsteen, and John Stamos. Performers include John Legend, Pentatonix, and more.
Goose Announce Fall Headline Run Photo
Goose Announce Fall Headline Run
The newly announced dates begin September 16 at Detroit, MI’s Masonic Temple Theatre and include Santa Barbara, CA’s Santa Barbara Bowl (September 29) and two-night stands at Oakland, CA’s Fox Theater (September 25-26) and Morrison, CO’s world-famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre (October 5-6).
Guns N’ Roses, Tool & 90+ More Bands Announced For Aftershock 2023 Photo
Guns N’ Roses, Tool & 90+ More Bands Announced For Aftershock 2023
The West Coast’s Biggest Rock Festival, Aftershock, grows even more in 2023 with its most packed lineup yet offering 95-plus bands over four full days, led by headliners Guns N’ Roses, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold and Korn. The destination event, held at Discovery Park in Sacramento, CA, builds on last year’s record-setting success.
Kali Uchis New Album Debuts at #4 on Billboard 200 Photo
Kali Uchis' New Album Debuts at #4 on Billboard 200
Grammy-winning artist Kali Uchis’ new album Red Moon In Venus debuts at #4 on the Billboard 200, marking Uchis’ first top 10 charting album. Red Moon In Venus is out now via Geffen Records to widespread critical acclaim. Additionally, Uchis is nominated for Best Artist – Pop at this year’s Latin American Music Awards.

From This Author - Michael Major


Whoopi Goldberg, Monique Coleman & More Join ASALI Short FilmWhoopi Goldberg, Monique Coleman & More Join ASALI Short Film
March 13, 2023

The voice cast includes: Academy Award winner Whoopi Goldberg, Monique Coleman (High School Musical), Ronen Rubinstein (9-1-1 Lone Star), Joy Ofodu (Mighty Express) and Lupita Pineda (activist) along with Maya Penn who is also the lead animator. Watch the video trailer for the new film now!
Julian Loida to Release 'Giverny' Album in MayJulian Loida to Release 'Giverny' Album in May
March 13, 2023

Julian Loida will unveil his new full-length album Giverny. Loida’s range of sound and genre exploration is largely a product of his synesthesia - music is a literal full-body experience for him, with sounds often invoking involuntary sensations of color, texture, or even taste. For Julian Loida, music is a visual art.
Kyle McKearney Announces Release of Sophomore Album 'A Traveler's Lament'Kyle McKearney Announces Release of Sophomore Album 'A Traveler's Lament'
March 13, 2023

Working once again with JUNO-winning producer Russell Broom (Jann Arden, Paul McCartney, Lindsay Ell), the 10 songs on A Traveler’s Lament display the Alberta-based singer/songwriter’s ever-evolving skills at combining country, blues, R&B and rock ‘n’ roll, all driven by his powerful voice and engaging storytelling.
Luke Combs Achieves Historic 15th Consecutive #1 Single With 'Going, Going, Gone'Luke Combs Achieves Historic 15th Consecutive #1 Single With 'Going, Going, Gone'
March 13, 2023

Luke Combs furthers his record-breaking run at country radio as his single, “Going, Going, Gone,” reaches #1 this week. This is Combs’ 15th consecutive #1 single—the longest consecutive streak for an artist since their debut—and makes Combs one of the fastest to accumulate 15 #1s, joining the ranks of Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson and Alabama.
Alice Phoebe Lou Returns With New Single 'Shelter'Alice Phoebe Lou Returns With New Single 'Shelter'
March 13, 2023

The Berlin-based artist has been taking the world by storm with a string sold-out shows in Australia, Japan, Taiwan and beyond to the delight of her global fanbase. Originally born in South Africa, Alice Phoebe Lou’s first taste of performing came at the age of 18 when she busked throughout Europe, wowing passers-by with her stunning vocals.
