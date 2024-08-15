Rising Indie Pop Duo Isabella&Sebastian Share Charming Single 'Lavender'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Memphis-based rising indie pop duo Isabella&Sebastian return with an electric new single + video, “Lavender.” First premiered via MXDWN, the moody and tender track simmers in an echoing, effervescent glow before its whimsical chorus is broken up by experimental drum lines and a guiding guitar. The song is bursting with yearning and nostalgia as the charm of young heartbreak is revitalized through the song's ability to challenge itself.



"‘Lavender’ is a complex song that describes an enthralling young woman who uses her femininity to get what she wants. Many have tried to break down her walls, and all have failed and been left brokenhearted,” the duo explains. “As dreamy as she seems, upon closer inspection of the lyrics, one may notice she is subtly falling apart, her flakey and unstable lifestyle being a defense mechanism to protect herself from whatever she may be hiding from. But one can’t help but fall in love with her, including the narrator of the story."

Memphis-based duo Isabella&Sebastian (Isabella DeFir and Sebastian Stephens) have been making original music their entire lives. Having first collaborated as members of the rock band Soundbox, the pair quickly honed in on their similar musical interests, eventually coming together to craft organic pop deliciousness on their new project, Isabella&Sebastian.



Isabella, age 19, is a lifelong passionate singer and lyricist who picked up her first mic at the age of five and started releasing her first songs by the age of 15. Her deeply inspired lyrics and musical vision are many lifetimes beyond her age, with her beautifully unique tone and songwriting places Isabella in a league of her own. She invites the world to share in personal vulnerability at the intersection of her heart and soul.



Sebastian, age 12, got his first drum kit on his third birthday and hasn’t come up for air since. He utilizes his impressive skills as a pitch-perfect multi-instrumentalist, composer, producer and actor who started earning his first paycheck playing bass, drums, and guitar by the time he was in kindergarten. Sebastian currently attends Berklee College of Music Online, where he became the youngest student in the history of Berklee to earn multiple certifications. Outside of music, Sebastian also became an accomplished actor of stage and screen by the age of 10, having performed in the Broadway series School of Rock, The Musical and in Wes Anderson’s critically acclaimed major motion picture, Asteroid City.



Isabella&Sebastian shine bright as a duo, showcasing their love for synth-infused, analog-driven pop. They write, record and co-produce all of their own music that successfully balances a hook-filled retro vibe with a forward-looking feel. Isabella&Sebastian’s music chemistry, humor and stage presence combine to deliver an original fresh take representing the best of indie pop.

Photo Credit: 767Agency

