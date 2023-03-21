Rising Icelandic Neoclassical Artist Eydís Evensen Shares 'Anna's Theme'

Icelandic pianist and composer, Eydís Evensen will release her much anticipated second album 'The Light' on May 26th via XXIM Records/Sony.

Following a weekend in Austin at SXSW including the Iceland Airwaves showcase, Eydís shares the new single & video for "Anna's Theme." The track showcases her on an inspirational high, displaying a delicate fluidity that stamps her style as one of the most striking of this new generation of neo-classical pianists.

Evensen cites two underlying themes to the 'The Light': it is both a deep reflection on the rough and rugged landscapes of Iceland and how they have shaped her personality, as it is a personal expression of a sense of hope and brighter times following hardship. Both are represented by the theme of light - the inner light that guides us and the natural light, so rare in the dark Icelandic winters.

Written from personal experience at a time of relief and closure in her own life, Evensen is passing on here a message of both personal and collective hope and resilience to her listeners that better must come. Having dealt with personal challenges in the very best way she knows how - at the piano, making music, this cathartic experience of intense composition and performance has culminated in 'The Light'.

'The Light' reflects Evensen's deep attachment to the rough landscapes and weather conditions of her native Iceland and how its unique environment impacts and shapes the people who live there. The title of the first single 'Tephra Horizon' - released today to announce the new album - refers to the extraordinary imprint left on a landscape by volcanic ash from a single eruption.

Her inspiration behind this powerful track featuring interwoven piano, brass and strings is her witnessing the Fagradalsfjall volcanic eruption of 2021 with its potentially destructive power and dramatic outcome. In the accompanying video directed by Einar Egilsson we see Evensen returning to a site near the eruption, dancing on the tephra layer, as if claiming the territory as her own.

Evensen has spoken of the impact on her work of both the ancient Icelandic choral tradition and also its time-honoured poetry tradition, going back to the famous sagas from the earliest days of settlement on the remote island.

For 'The Light' she wrote a choral piece - based on one of her own poems - entitled 'The Light II', performed here by acclaimed Icelandic choir Schola Cantorum Reykjavicensis. The first part refers to "a beautiful light that froze" to which the second part returns, heralding "the beautiful light still survives". Her own singing voice can be heard on her song 'Dreaming of Light', for which Evensen also penned the lyrics.

Following recent performances at major tastemaker events throughout Europe, which include Reeperbahn Festival, ARTE Concert Festival, Iceland Airwaves and Eurosonic (ESNS), a tour of the USA and Canada will come later in the year, following shows throughout Europe and the UK in Summer 2023 (tour dates below). Her KEXP 'Live at Home' session has been seen by almost 4 million viewers to date.

Eydís Evensen Tour Dates:

June 3rd - Luxembourg - Chapelle de Lorette

June 5th - The Hague, The Netherlands - Paard

June 6th - Utrecht, The Netherlands - Tivoli Vredenburg

June 7th - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

June 8th - Paris, France - Venue tba.

June 10th - Hamburg, Germany - Elbphilharmonie

June 13th - Nijmegen, The Netherlands - Doornroosje

June 15th - Darmstadt, Germany - Centralstation

June 16th - Cologne, Germany - Stadtgarten

June 17th - Berlin, Germany - Silent Green

June 18th - Leipzig, Germany - UT Connewitz

June 21st - London, UK - Grand Junction