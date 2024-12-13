Rising Artist Willow Avalon Unveils New Single 'Something We Regret'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Breakthrough singer, songwriter and musician Willow Avalon shares “Something We Regret”, a new single from her highly anticipated, full-length debut album, Southern Belle Raisin’ Hell, due January 17. The album, to be released via Atlantic Records/Assemble Sound, is now available for pre-order.

Avalon is set for a tremendous 2025, as she takes her upcoming album on the road with her first-ever headline tour across the U.S., U.K. and Ireland. Following a string of sold-out shows this fall, including a recent performance at Los Angeles’ Roxy Theatre, Avalon will stop at New York’s Bowery Ballroom, Nashville’s Exit/In, Washington D.C.’s The Atlantis, Toronto’s Horseshoe Tavern, Boston’s The Sinclair and more next year. Due to overwhelming demand, several previously sold-out shows across the U.K. and Ireland, including Manchester, Birmingham, London, Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin have been upgraded to larger venues to accommodate more fans. Full details and ticket information can be found at www.willowavalonmusic.com.

Southern Belle Raisin’ Hell features “Tequila or Whiskey” and “Homewrecker,” which have already garnered widespread attention, amassing nearly 100 million views on social media to date and over 15 million streams across platforms in just the last two months. Originally from Georgia and now based in New York, Avalon’s musical journey began with her first word, “Elvis.” She grew up playing piano in church and taught herself guitar at age 12, using songwriting as a form of escapism. She plays, writes and produces her music alongside a small group of collaborators, crafting a sound that refreshingly blends classic country and Americana sounds. Her unique style has led her to share stages with Cage the Elephant, Paul Cauthen, Charles Wesley Godwin and more.

Named one of Holler’s “Upcoming Country and Americana Artists You Need to Know,” Avalon released her debut EP, Stranger, earlier this year, which serves as an introduction to her one-of-a-kind sound. The EP has collected over 30 million worldwide streams to date and includes the viral songs “Honey Ain’t No Sweeter,” “Stranger” and “Gettin’ Rich, Goin’ Broke.” Avalon recently released a music video for “Gettin’ Rich, Goin’ Broke,” a song hailed by Billboard as a “Country Song You Need To Know.” Listen to Stranger HERE and watch the official video for “Gettin’ Rich, Goin’ Broke” HERE.

