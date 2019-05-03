Riot Ten Drops Dubstep & Hip-Hop Influenced HYPE OR DIE: SUN CITY EP Ahead of His Own Hype Or Die Fest

They say everything is bigger in Texas and Lone Star State native Riot Ten proves this true for music, as well, with his new Hype Or Die: Sun City EP. Mixing everything from dubstep to trap to bass house and beyond, "Sun City" is a raw and rebellious addition to Riot Ten's "Hype Or Die" series. Opening with mariachi-tinged heater "Los Pinches," the Texas-based producer wastes no time turning out high octane material. Across six tracks he invites collaborators (Throwdown, Stoutty, Pierce, Basstrick, Foreign Suspects) and rappers (Bok Nero, Atarii, Hashu) to enhance the rail-breaking experience, carrying through on tracks like the relentless, heavy-metal influenced "Ain't Scared" and the hip-hop tinged "ShutYaMouth." Rounding out the release with a touch of tranquility, Riot Ten fades into the sunset on slow-burning outro "Sun City."



To tie it all together, he's throwing his own festival later this month in his El Paso hometown. On May 31st, Riot Ten presents the first ever Hype Or Die Fest at Wet 'N' Wild Water World. The day will feature a headlining set from the producer, as well was pulverizing sets from Bonnie x Clyde, PhaseOne, G-Rex, Moonboy and more.

Tickets can be purchased here: http://www.hypeordiefest.com



Additional forthcoming dates in support of the Hype Or Die: Sun City EP include EDC, Electric Zoo, Paradiso, Electric Forest and Global Dub Festival at Red Rocks,



Riot Ten is best known for his breakout single "Rail Breaker," which held down a place on the Beatport Dubstep Top Ten chart for almost half a year and continues to be one of the most played out records in dance music over 2 years later. Even across genres, fans of The Chainsmokers will recognize Riot Ten's "F*ck It" as the track they opened every show with on their massive "Memories Do Not Open" tour. After those early successes, the American producer dropped his debut EP with Dim Mak called Hype Or Die: The Dead in February 2018, recording a Top 10 debut on the iTunes Dance Album charts. Riot Ten followed up with a second EP Hype Or Die: Genesis to coincide with his 40+ city Hype Or Die 2018 Tour, selling out shows across the US in nearly every major market. Although he's a gamer geek at heart, Riot Ten also knows how to throw a party, having performed live sets at popular festivals including Coachella, EDC, Electric Zoo, Nocturnal Wonderland, Lost Lands, and more. Keep an eye out for more new music and exciting appearances from Riot Ten coming later this year!

Hype Or Die: Sun City Tracklist

1. Riot Ten & Throwdown - Los Pinches

2. Riot Ten & Stoutty - All The Smoke (feat. Bok Nero)

3. Riot Ten & Pierce - Ain't Scared (feat. Hashu)

4. Riot Ten & Basstrick - Up N Down

5. Riot Ten & Foreign Suspects - ShutYaMouth (feat. Atarii)

6. Riot Ten - Sun City (Outro)

Riot Ten 2019 Tour Dates

May 18 Global Dub Festival - Red Rocks - Morrison, CO - USA

May 19 EDC Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV - USA

May 25 - ILLfest - Austin, TX - USA

May 31 - Hype or Die Fest - Anthony, TX - USA

Jun 9 - Ever After Music Festival - Kitchener, ON - CANADA

Jun 14 - Paradiso Festival - The Gorge - Quincy, WA - USA

Jun 15 - Bassmnt - San Diego, CA - USA

Jun 27 - Electric Forest - Rothbury, MI - USA

Jul 12 - Festival Arrivals - Rive-Sud de Montréal, QC - CANADA

Aug 30 - Electric Zoo - Randall's Island, New York, NY - USA





