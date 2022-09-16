Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Rina Sawayama Releases New Album 'Hold the Girl'

Rina Sawayama Releases New Album 'Hold the Girl'

The album was released alongside a music video for "Hurricanes."

Sep. 16, 2022  

Rina Sawayama has released her new album, "Hold the Girl." The album is also available on exclusive vinyl, CD and cassette here.

The track follows the album's title track, plus singles "Hurricanes," "Phantom" and "Catch Me in the Air." Earlier this summer, Sawayama released the upcoming album's lead single, "This Hell." Sawayama had performed "This Hell" and "Catch Me in the Air" on her recent world tour.

Sawayama self-released her debut EP, "Rina," in 2017. After signing to Dirty Hit in 2020, she released her debut studio album, "Sawayama," to critical acclaim. The album featured hit singles "XS" and "STFU!"

In 2021, Sawayama released her remix of "Chosen Family" with Elton John. Later that year, she appeared on a remix of "Free Woman" on Lady Gaga's "Dawn of Chromatica" album.

In 2023, Sawayama will make her feature film debut alongside Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the "Hurricanes" music video here:

