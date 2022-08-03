Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Rina Sawayama Shares 'Hold the Girl' Music Video

Sawayama's new album will be released on September 2.

Aug. 3, 2022  

Rina Sawayama has released the music video for the title track from her upcoming album, "Hold the Girl." Pre-order "Hold The Girl" on exclusive vinyl, CD and cassette now here before its September 2 release.

The track follows the album's second single, "Catch Me in the Air." Last month, Sawayama released the upcoming album's lead single, "This Hell." Sawayama had performed "This Hell" and "Catch Me in the Air" on her recent world tour.

Sawayama self-released her debut EP, "Rina," in 2017. After signing to Dirty Hit in 2020, she released her debut studio album, "Sawayama," to critical acclaim. The album featured hit singles "XS" and "STFU!"

In 2021, Sawayama released her remix of "Chosen Family" with Elton John. Later that year, she appeared on a remix of "Free Woman" on Lady Gaga's "Dawn of Chromatica" album.

In 2023, Sawayama will make her feature film debut alongside Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Watch the new music video here:

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



From This Author - Michael Major


August 3, 2022

