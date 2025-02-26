Riki Lindhome Sets Release for Debut Solo Album 'No Worries If Not'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Emmy-nominated comedian, actress and musician, Riki Lindhome, has announced the release date for her upcoming comedy album, No Worries if Not. Marking Lindhome’s debut solo album, the project will be available everywhere April 4th.

The songs for No Worries If Not flowed quickly, with Lindhome initially envisioning them as a one-woman musical. Her groundbreaking show Dead Inside premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2024, Lindhome sharing her journey towards motherhood via acerbic wit, bold sincerity, and crackling songcraft. As that idea evolved, Lindhome brought some of those tracks forward to make up her solo debut, updated with a full band. Lindhome’s solo debut relishes its moment, featuring talented musicians such as Fred Armisen, Incubus bassist Nicole Row, Wolves of Glendale drummer Eric Jackowitz, and production trio Polyglam.

Across the album’s 11 tracks, Lindhome explores themes of love, loss, parenthood, and growing older through a carefully crafted comedic lens, deftly tackling topics with her sharp wit and unfiltered honesty. Out now are singles “Middle Age Love,” “Don’t Google Mommy,” and “So Long, Farewell.” “Middle Age Love” is a tongue-in-cheek track about the difficulties of intimacies as you age, while “Don’t Google Mommy” details the “perils of parenting in the internet age,” explains Lindhome. Meanwhile, “So Long, Farewell” finds Lindhome singing from the perspective of a side character from The Sound of Music—the music video showcasing her readiness for the role for any potential remake. Like a stage-ready diss track, Lindhome tears apart Captain Von Trapp and his “nanny nun.”

About Riki Lindhome

Riki Lindhome is an Emmy-nominated songwriter, comedian, writer and actress. Riki’s groundbreaking comedy band, Garfunkel and Oates, has amassed over 100 million views on YouTube, has three albums that were #1 on the comedy charts, a Netflix special, and are featured in the Comedy Hall of Fame. Riki’s acting roles include Wednesday, Knives Out, The Wolf of Snow Hollow and the upcoming remake of Hand That Rocks the Cradle. Riki co-created and co-starred in two TV shows, Another Period on Comedy Central and Garfunkel and Oates on IFC.

She has written songs for TV shows including Big Bang Theory, Duncanville and the Michelle Obama Netflix series Waffles and Mochi. She’s also written songs for animated movies, including Lego 2, The Addams Family and The Spongebob Movie. She was nominated for an Emmy for her song Frozen Lullaby. Riki’s solo musical, Dead Inside, had a sold out run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and she is currently working on an upcoming Broadway musical based on a popular cult movie Drop Dead Gorgeous. Riki’s first solo album, No Worries if Not, comes out April 4th.

Photo Credit: Sela Shiloni

