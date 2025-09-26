Review: P1Harmony Offers Catchy Lyrics and Infectious Melodies on New English Album, 'EX'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Global superstar K-pop group P1Harmony has released their first English album, titled “EX," out September 26th. The five-track mini album, featuring four new songs, plus a Spanish language version of the title track "EX", includes creative production from members Keeho, Intak, Jiung, and Jongseob.

The album begins with the title track of the same name, "EX", a catchy and bubbly pop number that has already been making waves on TikTok since a preview was posted prior to release.

The song is about leaving an ex, but the chorus is infused with themes of girl power, despite being sung by men. Jiung takes on the infectious chorus with a cute confidence, and of course, Jongseob's rap in the second verse is so fun. But he never disappoints.

"Every girl deserves to have her exploration

Have a little fun without an explanation

Exit on them when they hit the expiration

End of story, period, no exclamation"

The group recently performed the song on Good Morning America, which can be seen below:

The next song on the album is titled "Dancing Queen." While not directly sampling the ABBA song we're all thinking of, the track still takes inspiration from its predecessor.

The theme of the song is falling in love with someone that you see while out dancing, and the sound leans toward a rock or pop-punk feel. It's a fun and feel-good song with a catchy melody and instrumentals to match. Keeho, Jiung, and Theo's vocals fit the vibe perfectly and soar over the lyrics that will undoubtedly be stuck in your head upon first listen.

"Just keep on dancing, queen, you're so sweet

You put a spell on me, drunk on you

And now I'm free falling

Take me home and show me what it means"

Next up is "Stupid Brain", a song that so many can relate to. The song speaks to the ever-familiar experience of being stuck in your own head, unable to quiet your thoughts even while out with friends or trying to enjoy a good time.

The sound is more mellow with an easy-listening feel, and Keeho's voice fits the refrain beautifully.

"Just turn it off, just for a day

'Cause I don't wanna live a life

Tryna hold on, while it's slipping away

Yeah, that ain't no way to survive

Wish I could shut my stupid brain up sometimes"

The final new song on the album is "Night of My Life", the de facto party anthem of the release. It's your typical self-hype song about going out to party and having, you guessed it, the best night of your life.

I've used the word "catchy" several times to describe the songs on this album, but this one might be the biggest earworm. It really sticks with you. While not a particularly vocally-heavy number, it is a welcome treat to hear Intak, who is usually a rapper, sing on the final chorus.

"I think tonight is the night of my life

Is the night of my life, is the night of my life

Stars in my eyes, tryna have a good time

Tryna have a good time, I'm not saying goodbye"

The final track is a Spanish version of "EX", something new to the group but a welcome addition to the otherwise English release. It's fun, it's fresh, and it's unique, with very few K-pop groups having done fully-Spanish songs before. I love to hear groups experiment with something new, and who better than P1Harmony to give this a try?

"EX" by P1Harmony is available on all streaming services now.

