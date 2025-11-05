Interview: AHOF Discuss Their New EP 'The Passage' and More

Click Here for More on K-Pop Spotlight

K-pop rookie superstars AHOF are back with their second mini album, "The Passage", which was released on November 4. The album comes on the heels of the group's incredibly successful debut, which got the group its first three music show wins for "Rendezvous."

AHOF, which stands for All-time Hall Of Famer, consists of nine members, Steven, Jeongwoo, Woongki, Shuaibo, Han, JL, Juwon, Chih En, and Daisuke. They debuted on July 1, 2025, following the survival show Universe League.

I got to chat with the members once again about their new release, goals for the future, how they feel that they've grown since their debut, and more. Check out the interview below!