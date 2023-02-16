Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Reneé Rapp to Drop Deluxe 'Everything to Everyone' EP Next Week

Reneé Rapp to Drop Deluxe 'Everything to Everyone' EP Next Week

The deluxe EP will be released on Friday, February 24.

Feb. 16, 2023  

Reneé Rapp has announced that she will release the deluxe edition of her "Everything to Everyone" EP next Friday, February 24. Pre-save the new EP here.

The standard EP was originally released in November of 2022, and features seven tracks, including "Too Much" and "In the Kitchen." The EP was the followup to her debut single, "Tattoos," which was released in early June 2022.

"Can't wait for you to hear what's new," Rapp stated in an Instagram post sharing the new cover art.

Rapp is currently recording and preparing to film the new musical movie adaptation of Mean Girls, in which she will reprise her Broadway performance as Regina George.

Rapp is an American singer and actress who made her Broadway debut in Mean Girls as Regina George in 2019. She won the "Best Performance by an Actress" award at the 2018 Jimmy Awards. Rapp's other theatre credits include Spring Awakening and Big Fish.

Rapp can also be seen as Leighton in Mindy Kaling's original comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls on HBO Max.

Listen to the standard EP here:



The Used Announce New Album Toxic Positivity Photo
The Used Announce New Album 'Toxic Positivity'
Rock icons The Used announced their upcoming tenth studio album Toxic Positivity, out May 19 via Big Noise. The Used is Bert McCracken (Vocals), Jepha (Bass), Dan Whitesides (Drums) and Joey Bradford (Guitar). Pre-save the new album now!
Belinda Carlisle Announces Decades Summer Tour Dates Photo
Belinda Carlisle Announces 'Decades' Summer Tour Dates
The trek begins on July 1st in Peachtree City, GA and will hit New York, San Francisco, Las Vegas and other towns and cities before winding down in her hometown of Los Angeles August 27th at The Greek Theatre.  Most tickets go on sale Friday, February 17th but some venues will have different on sale dates.
HELLO MARY Share New Single Special Treat Photo
HELLO MARY Share New Single 'Special Treat'
Hello Mary - which was produced by Bryce Goggin (Pavement /Luna) - references alternative rock of the nineties alongside Elliott Smith and Jeff Buckley as influences, heard most vividly on the album’s simmering closer “Burn it Out,” but their contemporaries are bands like Palberta, Spirit of the Beehive, and Palehound.
Kosaya Gora Share Tell Me Dove Single Photo
Kosaya Gora Share 'Tell Me Dove' Single
On Kosogor, Kosaya Gora embrace a spirit of curiosity and with no specific plan, the two took inspiration from all over during its sessions, likening their process to that of Gray, Jean-Michel Basquiat and Michael Holman’s experimental band of non-professional musicians and artists.

From This Author - Michael Major


T-Pain to Release Covers Album in MarchT-Pain to Release Covers Album in March
February 15, 2023

On Top Of The Covers features creative covers of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come,” Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” Dr. Hook’s “Sharing The Night Together,” Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me,” Chris Stapleton’s Tennessee Whiskey,” Frank Sinatra’s “That’s Life” ft. NandoSTL (a Nappy Boy Entertainment artist), and Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs.”
Dub Pistols Release Dark Reggae, Dub & Ska Single 'Moving On' ft MC & DJ Natty CampbellDub Pistols Release Dark Reggae, Dub & Ska Single 'Moving On' ft MC & DJ Natty Campbell
February 15, 2023

Legendary party-starters Dub Pistols release their new single “Moving On” featuring MC and D.J. Natty Campbell. After announcing their forthcoming album Frontline through Cyclone Records, this notorious touring band are carrying the summer atmosphere into these winter months with their infamous blend of dub, hiphop, ska and jungle. 
Jane Lynch, Daniel Radcliffe & More Join DIGMAN! Voice Cast on Comedy CentralJane Lynch, Daniel Radcliffe & More Join DIGMAN! Voice Cast on Comedy Central
February 15, 2023

The show will feature guest performances from Clancy Brown, Andy Daly, Cole Escola, Harvey Guillén, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Marc Evan Jackson, Rachel Kaly, Kerri Kenney, Lauren Lapkus, Jane Lynch, Mike Mitchell, Kyle Mooney, Claudia O’Doherty, Lennon Parham, Daniel Radcliffe, Maya Rudolph, and more.
John Vanderslice Announces New Album & Shares Lead Single 'Crystals 26'John Vanderslice Announces New Album & Shares Lead Single 'Crystals 26'
February 15, 2023

John Vanderslice has announced his new album CRYSTALS 3.0, and shared it’s lead single “Crystals 26.” The culmination of a span of ecstatic experimentation with harsh noise and hard drugs, curious samples and cascading sequencers—it is both a new pinnacle for Vanderslice and the manifestation of a revelatory outlook. 
ALASKA DAILY's Winter Return Airs on March 12ALASKA DAILY's Winter Return Airs on March 12
February 15, 2023

The series stars Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald, Jeff Perry as Stanley Cornik, Grace Dove as Rosalind “Roz” Friendly, Meredith Holzman as Claire Muncy, Matt Malloy as Bob Young, Pablo Castelblanco as Gabriel Tovar, Ami Park as Yuna Park and Craig Frank as Austin Teague.
share