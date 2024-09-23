Registration Open For California's First-Ever JAZZ GIRLS DAY

Registration is now open for Jazz Girls Day at Idyllwild Arts Academy taking place from 9am to 4pm on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Registration is now open for Jazz Girls Day at Idyllwild Arts Academy -taking place from 9am to 4pm on Sunday, March 2, 2025 - an inspiring traveling masterclass that was founded by Dr. Colleen Clark in 2021 and is generously supported through her position at the University of South Carolina. Featuring masterclasses, jam sessions and a concert, the daylong clinic is free and open to all female identifying improvising musicians, middle school to high school aged (10-18 years old).
Since Jazz is historically a male-dominated genre, Jazz Girls Day is an important way to help bridge gender disparity for women in jazz through encouraging girls to learn jazz while also building a supportive community. Clark's initiative aims to inspire students across the country and-while it's already landed in many states from Arizona to Idaho- this will be the first time it lands in California amidst her ongoing vision to help cohost a USC Jazz Girls Day event in all 50 states by 2030. The future for women in jazz is important and Clark's program puts a spotlight on the disparity while repairing it.
There is no audition, and a healthy variety of experience levels are welcome! All participants can expect to learn and be challenged in a supportive environment. It is an open invitation to middle and high school girls for a day of masterclasses, connection, concert and jam session. Taking place at Idyllwild Arts Academy (( 52500 Temecula Rd #38, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, CA), registration is required via:
https://fmp.music.sc.edu/fmi/webd/JazzGirlsDay?homeurl=https://sc.edu/study/colleges_schools/music/community/community_events/jazzgirlsday.php
Videos