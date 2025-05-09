Reba McEntire Debuts New Song 'Trailblazer' with Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Last night at the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards, Reba McEntire delivered a show-stopping performance with the debut of her powerful new single, “Trailblazer,” joined by Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson.

The song is a heartfelt tribute to the pioneering women of country music who paved the way for future generations. Written by Lambert, Wilson and Brandy Clark, and produced by McEntire and Tony Brown, it celebrates the strength, resilience, and individuality of female artists, blending vivid imagery and deep emotion to honor their legacy and express gratitude for the paths they forged.

McEntire returned as host for a record-breaking eighteenth time, once again proving why she remains one of the genre's most trusted and beloved figures. Known for her sharp wit, commanding stage presence, and deep ties to the country music community, McEntire brought warmth and humor to the evening, effortlessly steering the show while spotlighting both veteran artists and rising stars. Her hosting legacy spans decades and has become a cornerstone of the ACM experience.

McEntire is currently starring and executive producing the new NBC comedy, Happy's Place. Other credits include her lead role on Broadway in Irving Berlin’s Annie Get Your Gun and the 6-season television sitcom Reba.



