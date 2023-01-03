Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Razor Braids Shares New Single, Covers Weezer & Announces Winter Tour Dates

In 2023, the four-piece plans to release new music.

Jan. 03, 2023  

Fresh off the heels of a year-end blowout show at Baby's All Right on Dec. 28, Razor Braids kicks off 2023 by sharing an ode to one of their favorite cities, "Nashville, Again," as well as a cover of Weezer's "Buddy Holly." The band has also announced an extensive Feb / March tour, including a stop in Austin for SXSW.

"We've spent so much time in the last year writing new music and prepping for a new tour but before moving forward we wanted to take a beat to look back at some old songs with fresh eyes: one is our own and the other a throwback favorite. "Nashville, Again" was the first song we released as a band and in revisiting the single we got to breathe new life into a song that always feels like coming home when we play it live. As for "Buddy Holly," mid-90s alt-rock is a big inspiration for us and "Say It Ain't So" tends to show face at every Razor Braids-attended karaoke so we thought it'd be fun to try our hand at another Weezer classic. We wanted to call it "Buddy Hollye" but didn't. But please know that we wanted to." -Razor Braids

Brooklyn's Razor Braids is a queer, all-female/non-binary rock band combing the vulnerable self-awareness of indie rock with dynamic instrumentation anchored in a 90s alternative ethos. Through soaring harmonies and a driving rhythm section the band has honed a magnetic sound that is a testament to the healing power and catharsis of community.

Following their warmly-received debut album I Could Cry Right Now If You Wanted Me To, the band released two singles in Spring 2022, weaved together during the pandemic and bringing to life the memories - from terrible parties to secret make-out spots - that bubble to the surface when the world has been forced to a halt.

The singles, "Kelloggs" and "Megachurch," garnered praise from Brooklyn Vegan and placements on multiple Spotify's Fresh Finds playlists. In the time since, Razor Braids embarked on their first tour through the Midwest, South, and East Coast and brought their energetic stage presence to Music Hall of Williamsburg, Sultan Room, and Elsewhere as direct support for Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Jigsaw Youth and Anna Shoemaker, respectively.

In 2023, the four-piece plans to release new music, expanding on their singular balance of tightly layered vocals, heavy riffs and reflective lyrics with more confidence and sense of purpose than ever before.

Listen to the new single here:

TOUR DATES

2/23/2023 Asbury Park NJ Bond Street Bar
2/24/2023 Philadelphia PA MilkBoy
2/25/2023 Washington DC Pie Shop
2/27/2023 Asheville NC The Grey Eagle
3/1/2023 Atlanta GA Vinyl
3/2/2023 Charlotte NC Snug Harbor
3/3/2023 West Columbia SC New Brookland Tavern
3/4/2023 Tallahassee FL The Bark
3/7/2023 New Orleans LA Gasa Gasa
3/8/2023 Houston TX House of Blues - Bronze Peacock
3/13 - 3/18 Austin, TX SXSW
3/22/2023 Nashville TN The Basement
3/24/2023 Chicago IL Subterranean
3/25/2023 Toledo OH The Ottawa Tavern
3/26/2023 Ferndale MI The Parliament Room at Otus Supply
3/28/2023 Cleveland OH Beachland Tavern
3/29/2023 Pittsburgh PA Club Cafe



