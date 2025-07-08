Ray LaMontagne Reschedules 2025 North American Tour for 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Due to a lengthy healing process after an unexpected oral surgery, Ray LaMontagne’s 2025 North America Trouble 20th Anniversary Tour with The Weather Station has been rescheduled to 2026. All previously issued tickets will be honored for only their show's new date. Those unable to attend the rescheduled performance are encouraged to contact the original point of purchase for further assistance. Updated tickets are available to purchase here.

The tour will see LaMontagne performing his seminal debut album Trouble in its entirety for the first time since its release. As part of the momentous 20th anniversary, LaMontagne has shared a special remastered vinyl edition of the album, marking the second full length release on LaMontagne’s own Liula Records—purchase/share here.

The North American leg of the tour will see stops at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Toronto’s Massey Hall, Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre and will finish with three nights in New York at Beacon Theatre. The Weather Station will support. LaMontagne’s 2026 rescheduled shows in Toronto & Greenville, SC will be announced at a later date.

In the UK and Ireland, LaMontagne will make stops at 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin, Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham and London’s Royal Albert Hall and Eventim Apollo.

TROUBLE 20th ANNIVERSARY US TOUR DATES

August 23, 2026 — Salt Lake City, UT — Red Butte Garden Amphitheater+

August 25, 2026 — Vail, CO — Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater+

August 26, 2026 — Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre+

August 28, 2026 — Omaha, NE — Holland Center+

August 29, 2026 — Highland Park, IL — Ravinia+

August 30, 2026 — Minneapolis, MN — Orpheum Theatre+

September 1, 2026 — Iowa City, IA — Hancher Auditorium+

September 2, 2026 — St. Louis, MO — Stifel Theatre+

September 4, 2026 — Nashville, TN — Ryman Auditorium+

September 5, 2026 — Nashville, TN — Ryman Auditorium+

September 6, 2026 — Louisville, KY — The Louisville Palace+

September 8, 2026 — Syracuse, NY — The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater+

September 9, 2026 — Wilkes-Barre, PA — FM Kirby Center for the Performing Arts+

September 11, 2026 — Selbyville, DE — Freeman Arts Pavilion+

September 12, 2026 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met+

September 13, 2026 — Vienna, VA — Wolf Trap+

September 15, 2026 — Durham, NC — DPAC+

September 18, 2026 — Columbus, OH — Mershon Auditorium+

September 19, 2026 — Akron, OH — Akron Civic Theatre+

September 20, 2026 — Detroit, MI — Fox Theatre+

September 25, 2026 — Boston, MA — Leader Bank Pavilion+

September 26, 2026 — Boston, MA — Leader Bank Pavilion+

September 28, 2026 — Portland, ME — State Theatre+

September 29, 2026 — Portland, ME — State Theatre+

October 1, 2026 — New York, NY — Beacon Theatre+

October 2, 2026 — New York, NY — Beacon Theatre+

October 3, 2026 — New York, NY — Beacon Theatre+

+with support from The Weather Station

TROUBLE 20th ANNIVERSARY UK / IRELAND TOUR DATES

May 20, 2026—Dublin, Ireland—3Olympia Theatre

May 21, 2026—Dublin, Ireland—3Olympia Theatre

May 22, 2026—Belfast, Ireland—Waterfront Hall

May 24, 2026—Sheffield, UK—City Hall

May 25, 2026—Nottingham, UK—Royal Concert Hall

May 27, 2026—Manchester, UK—O2 Apollo

May 28, 2026—Newcastle, UK—O2 City Hall

May 30, 2026—Glasgow, UK—SEC Armadillo

May 31, 2026—Edinburgh, UK—Usher Hall

June 2, 2026—Birmingham, UK—Symphony Hall

June 3, 2026—Bristol, UK—Beacon

June 5, 2026—Brighton, UK—Dome

June 6, 2026—Oxford, UK—New Theatre

June 8, 2026—London, UK—Royal Albert Hall

June 9, 2026—London, UK—Eventim Apollo