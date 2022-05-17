Rapport Share New Single 'Going Nowhere'

Today Toronto-based synth-pop band Rapport are pleased to announce news of their forthcoming EP Floating Through The Wonderwave, that will be released on July 8th, 2022 through Arbutus Records. Alongside this news they have shared lead cut "Going Nowhere" - a shimmering '80s pop-emanating reflection on the internal nuance of imbalanced relationships - and its accompanying video.

Speaking on the track, frontwoman Maddy Wilde says: "I'm a self-described chump. Sometimes I'll find myself in a relationship where I'm the lesser-than and the other person calls all the shots. They have the ability to improvise and lead the way with confidence while I struggle to find my own way. Most of the time this is just in my head. I tend to over analyze their accomplishments and my lack-thereof. It's a lot like Ferris Bueller's sister just watching her brother effortlessly coast through life. The more you analyze the imbalance and measure the comparisons, the more resentful you become. This is the story of one such relationship. Sometimes you gotta chill out, give in, and follow the leader just to see what happens next. Just tagging along in hopes of inheriting some of their clout and momentum along the way. "

Commenting on the video, she adds: "My favorite place to listen to music has always been the inside of a moving car. This is when my imagination wanders off and I can often picture something in my head to go along with the music. Driving is also when I do some of my best processing and reflection.

Thus, the idea for the video started there and aimed to be simple. I decided to show different versions of driving Maddy: regular Maddy, snobby Maddy, reckless Maddy, musician Maddy and touring Maddy. Perhaps to emulate the various states of being I've explored in my head while on the road. It's a slight nod to Alannis Morissette's Ironic video, but with more cars and less knitted sweaters."

Toronto-born Maddy Wilde (Moon King, Born Ruffians) formed Rapport after a decade of playing in various local bands and performing with other artists; Wilde's imposter syndrome finally gave way to a desire to create music that she felt was under explored in her city. With band members Kurt Marble and Mike Pereira, (Twist, Ducks ltd, Most People) both experiencing the same urge to face the challenges of creating earnest pop despite their musical backgrounds in garage, punk and glam rock; Rapport embarked on a journey into the depths of classic pop.

Wilde's arrangements combine her intuitive sense of harmony with a desire to sincerely capture the essence of sentimentality. Warm synth pads soften the space between Pereira's punchy percussive bass style, referred to by the band as the "chug," which steadily drives the songs forward, while Marble's Knopfler-esque guitar lines play off of Maddy's rich vocal melodies. The result is a constant braiding of memorable hooks, reminiscent of ABBA or Jeff Lynne's ELO.

Floating Through The Wonderwave is Rapport taking a darker, more melancholic turn. Themes of jealousy, neuroses and self-doubt arise as Wilde explores the balance between artistic creation and self-promotion.

"I had to uninstall social media apps on my phone when I realized they were a major source of anxiety and a hugely addictive waste of time which I could have spent making music. My creative practice was suffering as a result. But without these tools, how are artists meant to share their work?," Wilde reflects.

The concept of "turning off" - the target of Wilde's musings on lead single "Video Star" - is a presumptuous fantasy that she knows won't last. Inevitably she will return to her old habits, mindlessly scrolling, endlessly roaming.. Floating Through the Wonderwave.

