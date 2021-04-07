Rapper Tyke T Hits The “Lottery” In Motown-Inspired Single Release

Back by popular demand, Memphis rapper Tyke T releases his next hit "Lottery". Leaving the decision to his dedicated following, Tyke T's fans voted for "Lottery" when asked what single he should drop next.

Leading a subscription service for hundreds of loyal listeners, Tyke takes fan feedback seriously as "Lottery" is projected to a new favorite. A nostalgic nod to music made "back in the day", he pairs the soulful stylings of his new track with his music video's 1950's greaser vibe. Re-introducing a theatrical format to music videos, "Lottery" offers a Broadway musical meets Motown mood.

When Tyke T met his wife, he felt like he won the lottery. And that's what "Lottery" is all about. He perfectly captures that lucky, once in a lifetime feeling through lush lyrical stylings reminiscent of Common or Black Thought.

If loving you is right, I hope I'm never wrong

You are all I need, Put you in my songs

I hope will always be, Together let's grow old

What good is gaining the world, If you got Nothing to show?

Tyke T's accolades prove he is a veteran songwriter. Having previously climbed the Top 50 Billboard charts, Tyke's work has also made it to the Top Ten in VH1's "Make A Band Famous". Opening up for notable acts like B.O.B and Boosie Badazz, Tyke T keeps his career momentum as strong as his lyrical delivery. In 2015, he had the honor of performing John Legend and Common's hit "Glory" at the NAACP Freedom Awards to honor the director of the historical film 'Selma'. His continued grassroots focus would benefit Tyke in 2017, when his sophomore effort, The Prelude, debuted in the Top 15 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart, as well as the Top 50 on the Rap and R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts. His new hit taps into inspiration from 90's R&B musical influences like Jodeci and Bobby Brown while seamlessly pairing up with his Hip Hop roots. Consistent in his honest heart-on-his-sleeve lyrics, "Lottery" is guaranteed to succeed during a time when our world could use a little love.