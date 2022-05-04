Rapper Quavo Auctions Off Jerseys to Benefit The Quavo Cares Foundation

QUAVO, in conjunction with apparel brand Legends, hosted the fourth annual Huncho Day celebrity charity football game on Saturday April 30 at Fan Controlled Football's (FCF) new state-of-the-art production studio at Pullman Yards in Atlanta. The event took place before the evening session of FCF 7x7 fast-paced, high-scoring professional football, with featured players including Tyreek Hill, Quavo, Mecole Hardman, Richie LeCounte, Offset, DK Metcalf, Alvin Kamara, Cam Newton, 2 Chainz, and many more.

"This is my favorite day of the year," noted Quavo recently. "There's nothing better than getting together with friends and family and playing a little ball for the community." To-date, the game has raised over $150,000 for nonprofit the Tender Foundation, who work to bridge the financial gap and provides a safety net for single moms living on the margins in Atlanta, via The Quavo Cares Foundation.

Today, Propeller - the digital platform focused on inspiring activism and helping build movements for change through meaningful campaigns - and Quavo, the GRAMMY® Award-nominated multi-platinum hip-hop artist, announced an auction of two signed sweatshirts by the game day players and three additional jerseys signed by the superstar himself to continue to raise funds for the organizations. Signatures on the hoodies include: Bobby Fishscale, Brad Chubb, Chris Lammons, Cootie 1017, DeAndre Swift, Deivon Smith, DJ Chark, Eric Stokes, FCG Heem, Fizzle, Kyle Pitts, Matt James, Mecole Hardman, Patrick Surtain, Rel, Richie LeCounte, Robby Anderson, Ronnie2k, Teez Tabor, Tyreek Hill, Xavier McKinney, Willie McGinest, Marlon and Zion.

Photo Credits: SB Projects