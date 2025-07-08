Raphael Saadiq Expands One-Man Show ‘No Bandwidth’ Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following a run this summer, Grammy-award-winner Raphael Saadiq has announced the expansion of his one-man show No Bandwidth: One Man, One Night, Three Decades of Hits with twenty-two new Fall tour dates. Pre-sale tickets will be available; full schedule below. General on-sale will take place on Friday, July 11th at 10AM local time on Raphael’s official website HERE. Artist presale begins Wednesday, July 9th at 10AM local time, followed by the general on sale on Friday, July 11th at 10AM local time.

Fresh off back-to-back sold-out nights at the Apollo Theater in New York City, Los Angeles’ historic United Theater on Broadway, and two nights at Oakland’s Fox Theater, Raphael Saadiq’s No Bandwidth Tour will see him extending his run after garnering widespread acclaim. The one-man show sees Saadiq guide audiences through his 30+ year career. Attendees experience a glimpse into the life of the artist, with never-before-told stories and performances celebrating his catalog from the early 90s to today, including Tony! Toni! Toné!, Saadiq’s solo albums, and selections from his production work.

Earlier this year, Saadiq announced the launch of the Raphael Saadiq Vinyl Club. The Vinyl Club sees Saadiq opening up his vault for the first time and offering fans a never-before-seen glimpse into his back catalog. This membership allows fans to receive exclusive quarterly releases of Saadiq’s most celebrated albums. This month, fans will receive Ray Ray - his 2004 self-released vintage-soul album.

In February, Saadiq received the Album of the Year GRAMMY award for his contribution to Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter and performed at the NBA All-Star game in San Francisco. Saadiq also co-wrote the pivotal track “I Lied To You” for Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, which premiered in April and has since earned widespread critical acclaim and global box office success as the highest-grossing film of 2025.

NO BANDWIDTH SHOW DATES

9/7 - Sacramento, CA - Channel 24

9/8 - San Francisco, CA - Davies Symphony Hall

9/10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Ford

9/12 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Theater

9/14 - Tucson, AZ - Fox Tucson Theatre

9/16 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

9/19 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

9/21 - Austin, TX - The Paramount Theatre

9/22 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Center

9/24 - Atlanta, GA - Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

9/25 - New Orleans, LA - Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts

9/27 - Columbia, SC - The Township Auditorium

9/28 - Durham, NC - DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center

9/30 - National Harbor, MD - MGM National Harbor

10/2 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Hall at New Jersey Performing Arts Center

10/4 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

10/7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Carnegie Music Hall of Oakland

10/8 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

10/10 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

10/11 - Detroit, MI - Detroit Opera House

10/13 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace

10/14 - Nashville, TN - Schermerhorn Symphony Center - Laura Turner Concert Hall

About Raphael Saadiq

Between his work as an artist, producer, and songwriter, Raphael Saadiq has sold over 30 million records worldwide. From D'Angelo's Voodoo to Solange's A Seat at the Table, Saadiq has shaped some of the most influential albums of the 21st century. His recent contributions to Beyoncé’s iconic albums, Renaissance and Cowboy Carter, earned him 8 more Grammy nominations and 2 wins.

Photo Credit: Jon Brown