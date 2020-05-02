Rage Against the Machine Reschedules Tour For 2021
Rage Against the Machine has announced that their previously announced tour has been rescheduled for summer 2021 due to the current health crisis.
The North American and European tour was set to kick off March 26 in El Paso, Texas, and continue through September.
"Rage Against The Machine will commence our tour at such a time when we are confident it will be safe for our fans," the band said in a statement on their social media accounts.
Check out the full list of rescheduled dates below:
06-03-21 El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
06-05-21 Las Cruces, New Mexico - Pan American Center
06-07-21 Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena
06-11-21 Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
06-12-21 Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
06-15-21 Portland, OR - Moda Center
06-17-21 Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
06-19-21 Vancouver, British Columbia - Pacific Coliseum at the PNE
06-21-21 Edmonton, Alberta - Rogers Place
06-23-21 Calgary, Alberta - Scotiabank Saddledome
06-25-21 Winnipeg, Manitoba - Bell MTS Place
07-02-21 Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
07-03-21 Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
07-05-21 Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center
07-07-21 Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
07-09-21 St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
07-10-21 East Troy, WI - Alpine Valley Music Theatre
07-12-21 Chicago, IL - United Center
07-20-21 Hamilton, Ontario - FirstOntario Centre
07-22-21 Toronto, Ontario - ScotiaBank Arena
07-23-21 Toronto, Ontario - ScotiaBank Arena
07-26-21 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
07-27-21 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
07-29-21 Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center. 08-06-21 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
08-07-21 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
08-09-21 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
08-10-21 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
08-12-21 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
08-14-21 Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena
08-15-21 Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena
08-17-21 Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
08-19-21 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
08-20-21 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse