Rage Against the Machine Reschedules Tour For 2021

Rage Against the Machine has announced that their previously announced tour has been rescheduled for summer 2021 due to the current health crisis.

The North American and European tour was set to kick off March 26 in El Paso, Texas, and continue through September.

"Rage Against The Machine will commence our tour at such a time when we are confident it will be safe for our fans," the band said in a statement on their social media accounts.

Check out the full list of rescheduled dates below:

06-03-21 El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

06-05-21 Las Cruces, New Mexico - Pan American Center

06-07-21 Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena

06-11-21 Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

06-12-21 Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

06-15-21 Portland, OR - Moda Center

06-17-21 Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

06-19-21 Vancouver, British Columbia - Pacific Coliseum at the PNE

06-21-21 Edmonton, Alberta - Rogers Place

06-23-21 Calgary, Alberta - Scotiabank Saddledome

06-25-21 Winnipeg, Manitoba - Bell MTS Place

07-02-21 Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

07-03-21 Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

07-05-21 Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center

07-07-21 Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

07-09-21 St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

07-10-21 East Troy, WI - Alpine Valley Music Theatre

07-12-21 Chicago, IL - United Center

07-20-21 Hamilton, Ontario - FirstOntario Centre

07-22-21 Toronto, Ontario - ScotiaBank Arena

07-23-21 Toronto, Ontario - ScotiaBank Arena

07-26-21 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

07-27-21 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

07-29-21 Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center. 08-06-21 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

08-07-21 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

08-09-21 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

08-10-21 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

08-12-21 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

08-14-21 Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena

08-15-21 Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena

08-17-21 Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

08-19-21 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

08-20-21 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse





