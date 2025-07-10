 tracking pixel
Rachael & Vilray to Release New York-Themed Album 'West of Broadway'

Listen to a new single now.

By: Jul. 10, 2025
Rachael & Vilray to Release New York-Themed Album 'West of Broadway' Image
Singer/songwriter Vilray, together with Rachael Price (also of Lake Street Dive), will release their third album, West of Broadway (August 1, Concord Jazz), serving as a tribute to New York City. The new single, “My Key to Gramercy Park,” is out now on all streaming platforms.  Check it out below.

Upcoming tour dates include Newport Jazz Festival on August 1, The Ford in Los Angeles on October 26, and The Town Hall in New York City on November 18. Tickets are on sale now

Like all of the duo’s output to date—including their 2019 self-titled debut, hailed by NPR as “Tin Pan Alley meets the Lower East Side in a smoky bar,” and its 2023 follow-up I Love A Love Song!—the album finds Brooklyn-based duo Rachael & Vilray working with arranger Jacob Zimmerman and producer Dan Knobler. 

Recorded at Sear Sound in New York City, West of Broadway features saxophonist Steve Wilson (Chick Corea’s Origin sextet) and drummer John Riley (Miles Davis, Dizzy Gillespie). “Instead of attempting to recreate a big band section with a smaller number of musicians, I wanted to get a little wild and slightly weird with the instrumentation and trust that it would make for an interesting record,” says Vilray, who composes all of Rachael & Vilray’s material. 

“Going into the studio, there was a bit of a question as to whether we could bring together all these different elements that aren’t really connected, like West Coast jazz and Broadway musicals and all the crazy characters and flavors within the songs,” says Vilray. “But it showed us that even if the themes don’t feel unified at first, they’ll feel unified by the end—just as long as you’ve done your work, and you’ve got a room full of great musicians to knock the whole thing out of the park.” 

West of Broadway Track Listing 

Forever Never Lasts

Is It Jim? 

My Key to Gramercy Park 

Lookin’ at You, I Forgot 

The Stuff 

Closer 

Love Comes Around 

Off Broadway (featuring Stephen Colbert)

To Change 

Manhattan Serenade 

Rachael & Vilray 2025 Tour Dates 

July 30  King of Prussia, PA  Concert Under the Stars 

Aug 1  Newport, RI  Newport Jazz Festival 

Oct 20  Vancouver, BC  Hollywood Theatre

Oct 21  Seattle, WA  Neptune Theatre

Oct 22  Portland, OR  Revolution Hall 

Oct 24  San Francisco, CA  Bimbo’s 365 Club

Oct 26  Los Angeles, CA  The Ford 

Oct 27  Scottsdale, AZ  Arizona Musicfest, Scottsdale

Nov 7  Ann Arbor, MI  The Ark

Nov 8  Evanston, IL  Cahn Auditorium 

Nov 9  St. Louis, MO  Delmar Hall 

Nov 11  Nashville, TN  Riverside Revival 

Nov 12  Cincinnati, OH  Memorial Hall 

Nov 14  Washington, DC  Lincoln Theatre

Nov 15  Boston, MA  Royale

Nov 18  New York, NY  The Town Hall 

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez




