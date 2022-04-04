RY X Announces North American Tour Ahead of New Album 'Blood Moon'

RY X announces North American Tour Dates today. The run is in support of his forthcoming album Blood Moon (BMG) out June 17th on digital and streaming platforms with physical formats will follow on August 26th. Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern.

His previous albums, Dawn and Unfurl, cast an hypnotic allure on fans with their mix of nuanced, introspective emotions, idiosyncratic production flourishes, and dramatic intensity. Those traits have led to RY X amassing over 700 million streams, selling out shows the world over, and earning constant critical adoration. Prior to the fall tour Ry X will also be performing at the All Day I Dream Festival, taking place in Northern California May 12th to 15th.

Tour Dates

Sep. 22 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

Sep. 23 - Detroit, MI - Russell Industrial Center

Sep. 24 - Toronto, ON - Corona Theater

Sep.28 - Boston, MA - The Royale (Seated)

Sep. 29 - Washington DC - Sixth & I

Sep. 30 - Tivoli, NY - Kaatsbaan Cultural Park (Indoor)

Oct. 1 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

Oct 2 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer (Seated)

Oct. 4 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theatre

Blood Moon is an album that sees RY X very organically breaking new ground while maintaining the authenticity of his artistry. It ventures boldly into uncharted territory, with new palettes of sounds and fresh production flourishes, but retains the raw honesty that has established a powerful connection with an international fanbase. It was recorded in Topanga, deep in the Santa Monica Mountains. Embracing the beauty of the location, he'd work by day and by night, breaking only to explore the mountains at sunset. It was also a time of creative solitude as RY X wrote, produced and played almost everything that features on the album.

Thematically, Blood Moon is united by RY X's reflections on intimate relationships which he translates into wider conversations on spirit, the divine feminine, and the exploration of self. Growth and learning are recurring motifs within an incredibly personal collection of songs.

He adds, "I think there's a whole universe within the dynamic of your relationship with a lover. There are many of those very honest, raw conversations on this record. It's not all about the same person, but it is about the same feelings, the same concepts."

The Icelandic sonic auteur Ólafur Arnalds collaborated on 'Colorblind,' a swirling blend of haunting melancholia, beautifully ethereal vocal harmonies and skittish beats which they wrote together while RY X was filming in Iceland. Other contributors include Eric Price (from RY X's live band), Rampa (artist and co-founder of Keinemusik), the acclaimed post-classicist artist Niklas Paschburg, and Gene Evaro Jnr., who released his debut album last year. Nathan Boddy (James Blake, London Grammar) mixed twelve of the album's thirteen tracks, the exception being 'Let You Go' which was mixed by the Grammy-nominated Martin Buttrich.

Blood Moon is now available to pre-order here. It will be released on digital, CD (available exclusively via RY X's official store), standard colored vinyl, and limited edition coloured vinyl (which will only be available from the official store and key indie record shops).