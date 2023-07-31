RUMOURS OF FLEETWOOD MAC Returns To Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall November 2023

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac returns to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:00PM.

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, the world's finest tribute to Fleetwood Mac, returns to the stage in 2023 celebrating the very best of Fleetwood Mac.

Channeling the spirit of Fleetwood Mac at their very best, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac offers a unique opportunity for fans, both old and new, to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured Fleetwood Mac's place as one of the most loved groups of all time. Personally endorsed by Fleetwood Mac founding member, Mick Fleetwood, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac is the ultimate tribute to one of rock and roll's most remarkable groups.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 4 at 10AM and can be purchased Friday online at www.bbmannpah.com and Monday-Thursday online a www.bbmannpah.com, call 239-481-4849 or at the Box Office, which is temporarily located at Suncoast Credit Union Arena at FSW