RSD Black Friday to Release Cassette-Only Reissues from The Avett Brothers, Jamie Lidell and JD McPherson

In conjunction with RSD Black Friday, RecordingTheMasters-the worldwide leader in reel-to-reel tape manufacturing-and ThinkIndie Distribution are reissuing a series of critically acclaimed albums on cassette for the first time ever. Beginning on Black Friday, November 26,

The Avett Brothers' Emotionalism, Jamie Lidell's Muddlin' Gear and JD McPherson's most recent Holiday offering, Socks, are all available on cassette at participating indie record stores. See here for additional info on RSD Black Friday titles and stores.

The albums are being reissued on RecordingTheMasters' FOX C-60 high quality audio cassette tape, offering best-in-its-class sound quality in an analog cassette.

In addition to the album releases, RecordingTheMasters will make their B-1000 Portable Cassette Player available in the U.S. With electronics by RecordingTheMasters, the cassette player features a built-in microphone and external microphone recording.

The Record Store Day Black Friday cassette reissues come on the heels of RecordingTheMasters' and ThinkIndie's initial, highly successful run of cassette-only reissues this past spring, which featured a broad array of releases including Sturgill Simpson's Cuttin' Grass, Vol. 1: The Butcher Shoppe Sessions, Major Lazer's Peace Is The Mission, Maren Morris' GIRL, Lupe Fiasco & Kaelin Ellis' HOUSE EP (including both the original EP and instrumentals), The Mavericks' En Español, The Story So Far's Proper Dose and Killswitch Engage's Atonement. All are available now and independent record stores nationwide.

As all analog music formats (vinyl, cassette, reel-to-reel, etc.) continue to rise in popularity, cassette tapes now outpace all other formats-including vinyl-in consumer-market growth, more than quadrupling since 2011.

Artists including Eminem, Jack White, Taylor Swift, Jay-Z, Sufjan Stevens, Lana Del Rey, Muse and Ty Segall have all released recent albums on cassette, and the most recent Cassette Store Day saw RecordingTheMasters partner with New York-based Dala Records for a limited edition mixtape.