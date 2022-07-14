Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
RJ Thompson Releases New Single 'Feel Alive'

RJ’s highly-anticipated forthcoming full-length Yearbook is set for release 2nd September 2022. 

Jul. 14, 2022  

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist RJ Thompson has released a new single in the form of supercharged indie-pop anthem 'Feel Alive', the follow up to previous single releases 'Super 8' and 'Your Money Or Your Life', which launched his brand new era and his first new music since 2020's sophomore album Lifeline.

With a driving synth motif and jubilant, catchy hook, 'Feel Alive' is an irresistibly optimistic track about facing the future head-on in spite of its uncertainties. RJ's highly-anticipated forthcoming full-length Yearbook is set for release 2nd September 2022.

"At its heart, it's a song about 'coming back to life'. About stepping out the front door and not knowing what lies ahead... throwing yourself into whatever might come your way," notes Thompson. "It isn't necessarily specifically about our experiences over the last two years, or about pandemics, but it probably wouldn't exist without having had those experiences."

Upbeat instrumentation reaches its passionate pinnacle during the chorus, when Thompson sings, "I don't know where we're going 'til we get there, but I feel alive." This sentiment is echoed by a chorus of voices, accompanied by the triumphant sounds of horns and percussion, expertly reflecting Thompson's hopeful lyricism.

The accompanying music video sees RJ and his guitar take on Las Vegas and its surrounding hills, the visuals cutting between the gleaming lights of the city's night skyline and a picturesque sunset in the Nevada desert. Directed by Ian West and produced by Codename Films, the video superbly captures classic Springsteen-esque Americana, while the neon, synth grandeur of the track provides a creative contradiction of true RJ style.

Watch the new music video here:

MacGyver Contest

