R&B Superstar GIVĒON Returns With New Single 'Twenties'

GIVĒON, the seven-time GRAMMY® nominee and platinum-selling R&B singer-songwriter has made his highly anticipated return with the release of his new single, “Twenties” (produced by Sevn Thomas, Maneesh Bidaye, Jahaan Sweet, Matthew Burnett, Jeff Gitty), and its official music video, directed by Loris Russier. “Twenties” marks GIVĒON’s first release as a solo artist since 2022.

GIVĒON’s effortlessly mellifluous voice and delivery has drawn fans across the globe to venues and DSPs and with “Twenties,” the singer continues to invest as much passion into that exchange as he does his romantic encounters backed by a live band, GIVĒON brings the wistful energy of his new single to life in its video, helped along by the vision of Russier, the filmmaker and architect behind videos for SIR and Future/Metro Boomin.

As he charges into 2025, rising superstar GIVĒON is ready to build on his legacy and add to his already robust catalog. 2025 also marks the five-year anniversary of GIVĒON’s debut project Take Time, which was followed by the critically acclaimed When It’s All Said and Done…Take Time, then ultimately his debut album, 2022’s Give or Take. All of which solidified the Long Beach native’s position as one of R&B’s brightest and most prolific new stars.

His biggest smash hit “Heartbreak Anniversary” was recently certified 6x Platinum along with “Like I Want You” which is now certified 3x Platinum and “Favorite Mistake” which is certified 1x Platinum. Singles that are now certified Gold include “Lost Me,” “Vanish”, “Last Time” and “Lie Again.”

GIVEON’s hit records and critically acclaimed projects also succeeded his work with Justin Bieber on the GRAMMY®-winning smash hit “Peaches,” and earned GIVĒON a Top 5 debut on Billboard’s Hip Hop/R&B Albums as well as an RIAA Platinum single, “For Tonight.”

Despite his brief hiatus, GIVĒON’s superstar trajectory has remained intact. He recently collaborated with GRAMMY®-winning sensation Teddy Swims on the new single “Are You Even Real,” which was tabbed “Top New Music” by Billboard in January, and also with Afrobeats star Ayra Starr on “Last Heartbreak Song,” a testament to his range and versatility.

Photo credit: Michelle Helena Janssen

