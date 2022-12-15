R&B Singer Aya Ito Releases Five Track EP JUST MIGHT Ahead Of The Holidays

Following the success of her single "Spellbound", Japanese-American artist Aya Ito is back with her highly anticipated five track EP "Just Might" on all streaming platforms. Accompanied by a two-track project in Japanese, "Just Might" follows a relatable story of doubt as it pertains to love and finding deep, meaningful connections during our time on earth. Leading with her signature sultry style, "Just Might" provides a brilliant combination of old school R&B melodies combined with a mainstream radio feel, delivering a sound built for wide appeal. Optimistic in nature, the new project was engineered and partially produced by Slavic Livins, who has worked with the notable artists like Beyonce, Juice WRLD, 21 Savage, G Herbo, T-pain, and many more. Just Might reflects Aya's pop and R&B influences in her own way and successfully mixes both production styles with live instrumentation.

As a project started with Smashtown Records during the pandemic, Aya stated, "it was inspired by many conversations I had with friends and strangers who all seemed to be going through similar experiences during the pandemic. Introspection and seclusion led many of us to realize how important meaningful relationships are and how hard it is to survive without connecting with people." The EP starts off with a heartbreak and ends with the opposite. Just Might talks about the many faces we have when we are on the quest for love. It can be ugly, loving, sexy, confusing. The 5 songs also showcase Aya's vocal abilities with catchy hooks and intentional harmonies. As a gift to her fans, Aya has included her own recipes - like her Japanese hambagu- to go along with each song, which can be found here: linktr.ee/aya_ito

Listen to the project in its entirety on Spotify here today.