RACHEL BOBBITT Shares 'The Ceiling Demos'
The three-song collection includes the tracks “Bandages,” “More,” and “Gemini Ties."
Following the release of her fantastic 2022 EP, The Ceiling Could Collapse emerging Toronto-based artist Rachel Bobbitt has shared The Ceiling Demos via Fantasy Records. The three-song collection, which includes the tracks "Bandages," "More," and "Gemini Ties," presents Bobbitt's exquisitely drawn portraits in their early, informal incarnations, offering listeners another view into her unique, intimate artistry.
"These demos are self recorded explorations into the songs that would become 'The Ceiling Could Collapse,'" Rachel says of the demos. "They show the writing process at a more vulnerable stage, before the polished guitar takes & refined vocals. These versions are an offering of the imperfect, frenetic, & passionate loose ends of a first draft. I hope you enjoy and thank you so much for listening."
The Ceiling Could Collapse, which Bobbitt co-produced with Justice Der and was mixed by GRAMMY-nominee Jorge Elbrecht, was a long time coming. Bobbitt made a name for herself on Vine as a teenager, uploading covers of pop hits and classic tracks to the now-defunct social media site. As her profile rose, Bobbitt found herself overwhelmed rather than inspired.
"It was exciting to be doing what I loved, but it was difficult to be observed by that many people at that age where I simultaneously wanted to just shut myself in," she says. "I'm grateful it ended when it did, because it gave me time to step back and think about what I wanted to create for myself." She soon found herself at a jazz program, before leaving it during the pandemic to focus on her own music.
Life runs in rhythmic loops, from the endless rotations of the earth to the running of tides and yearly rebirth of spring. Rachel Bobbitt knows that the bottom of those cycles can feel pretty chaotic. "Every woman I've ever talked to is in some amount of pain almost all the time," the emerging singer-songwriter says. "That could be physical pain, emotional pain, familial pain, but it's there in cycles." On her piercing and profound EP, The Ceiling Could Collapse, Bobbitt picks through the dizzying rubble of folk and indie rock for moments of resonant emotion and frames them in heartbreaking lyrics and openhearted expanses.
After touring earlier this year alongside Indigo DeSouza, Sunflower Bean, Men I Trust and Bad Bad Hats, Bobbitt just wrapped a west-coast headlining run that featured shows in Denver, Oakland and Los Angeles, and east-coast dates including Boston, New York and Philadelphia supporting Mat Kerekes.
Look for new music from Rachel Bobbitt in 2023. Listen to the new demos here:
Photo Credit: Paige Paton
