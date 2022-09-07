Quavo & Takeoff Announce Collaborative Debut Album 'Only Built For Infinity Links'

Emerging as the culture's most dynamic duo, multiplatinum GRAMMY® Award-nominated superstars Quavo and Takeoff will proudly present their mega-anticipated joint debut album, Only Built For Infinity Links, on October 7, 2022 via Quality Control Music Group/Motown Records.

The iconic rappers cooked up a blockbuster worthy of their reputations together and apart, making for one of the boldest, brightest, and biggest hip-hop albums of 2022. They only cranked up anticipation to make their introduction as a duo with the recent single "Big Stunna" [feat. Birdman].

The track has already reeled in over 5 million streams worldwide and 2.3 million YouTube views on the music video. In addition to plugs from HYPEBEAST and more, Billboard declared "Quavo and Takeoff are back at it again." It followed closely on the heels of "Us Vs. Them" [feat. Gucci Mane], which surpassed 20 million streams worldwide and 5 million YouTube views on the music video.

The lead single "Hotel Lobby" just notably received a gold certification from the RIAA in addition to nearing 200 million streams worldwide and counting. The music video tallied 28 million YouTube views, while the A COLORS SHOW performance generated 5.1 million YouTube views and 2.3 million Spotify streams.

Quavo and Takeoff also recently sat down for their very first interview together as a duo on Rap Radar. They open up about his next chapter and hint at big things to come.

Quavo and Takeoff prove themselves to be Only Built For Infinity Links in 2022.