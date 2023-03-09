Purr Share 'Hesper' Ahead of Tour Dates with Ruston Kelly

A timeless power ballad anchored by a simple classic 80s Linn drum, Purr's new track "Hesper" opens wide into a sparkling expanse that is equal parts shoe gaze and star gaze. At once theatrical and slightly sedated, it's Kate Bush on Ketamine --with a lilting vocal by Eliza Barry Callahan at center.

"Hesper" is written from the perspective of a star-a star that has a one-way conversation with someone looking up at it-asking what they're looking for, wishing for, what they're afraid of, what they've had enough of," said Callahan. "This star, it seems, was once a person too."

A duo comprised of the New York City-born Callahan and Jack Staffen, Purr. The band released their debut LP, Like New in late February 2020, which FADER called "storybook psych-pop with old school New York charm."

In April Purr will play their first shows of 2023, opening for Ruston Kelly in Washington DC, New York City, Philadelphia and more. All upcoming dates are listed below.

TOUR DATES

4/17 - Washington DC - 9:30 Club #

4/19 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry #

4/20 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony #

4/21 - New York, NY - Webster Hall #

4/22 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of the Living Arts #

# - with Ruston Kelly

Photo Credit: Zora Sicher