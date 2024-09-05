Psymon Spine Share Exclusive Vinyl-Only Single 'Garbage'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Currently out on the road in support of their recent acclaimed album Head Body Connector (Northern Spy Records) Brooklyn's Psymon Spine are excited to make their song “Garbage” available on all DSPs. The track was previously only available on the vinyl version of the new LP. With a funky bass line fused with a blend of rock and dance music “Garbage” features Sarah Aument on backing vocals and Dennis Young (Liquid Liquid) on percussion.

The band share: “‘Garbage’ (or Fromagio, as referred to internally by the members of Psymon Spine LLC), is a silly song for strange times. It’s a call to action, the decision to move forward and step out of stasis. And most importantly, it’s a reminder that you, or I, are in fact, not garbage.

Despite the auditory brutality, Garbage is a song meant to sooth the listener. It’s Psymon Spine taking on the vital role of cheer squad for anyone facing feelings of inadequacy.

‘Garbage’ began as a bass line. This bass line was basically the one thing playing anything resembling a melody. And thus we created the ideal canvas on which to splatter wonky percussion and ungodly noises due to an auspicious lack of pesky notes. The atonality of the verses makes the temporary transitions to melody and harmony in the choruses feel almost comical and slapstick by comparison. I guess it’s just another way that we've masked our sincerity with the absurd.

Head Body Connector is a raw, dynamic, guitar-forward studio record from a band obsessed with production. It’s also a record that, more so than any previous Psymon Spine release, is explicitly informed by the band’s notoriously cathartic, emotionally charged live show. The band recently headlined shows on the East Coast as part of their North American, UK and Europe tour and are now making their way to the West Coast with a show tonight in Colorado and a stop in Los Angeles on October 9 before concluding in Phoenix, AZ on October 19. Tickets are on sale here and all remaining dates of this run are listed below.

Psymon Spine tour dates

9/05 - Lulu's - Colorado Springs, CO

9/06 - Slowdown - Omaha, NE

9/07 - Punch House - Chicago, IL

9/08 - Lucky Wolf Theatre - Paw Paw, MI

9/11 - Tellus360 - Lancaster, PA

10/09 - Gold Diggers - Los Angeles, CA

10/10 - Desert Daze - Lake Perris, CA

10/14 - Casbah, Desert Daze Presents - San Diego, CA

10/16 - Ventura Music Hall - Venice, CA

10/19 - VIVA PHX - Phoenix, AZ

Vinyl release

01 Boys

02 Wizard Acid

03 Be the Worm

04 Antimatter Kid

05 Bored of Guitar

06 Ketamine Hot Tub

07 Sugar

08 So Far Away

09 Garbage

10 A Day is A Long Time

11 Chip the Monk

12 The Kanks (No Plan)

Photo Credit: Elise Wunderlich

