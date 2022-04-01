Psycho Synner Renames Themselves as The Light, Releases New Single

Psycho Synner recently experienced a dramatic change of heart. Known for spreading their devilish musical mayhem, which often bordered on sacrilege, they have denounced their image as "Satanic Rockers."

It came on the heels of an adamant fan urging them "to reject the darkness and seek the light." The fan, who wished to remain anonymous, suffered the loss of a teenage daughter, who joined a cult - citing the influence of Psycho Synner's music and hedonistic philosophy.

Following this disturbing revelation, Grym Synner became convinced he experienced an Angelic visitation during a dream that was "flop-sweat real!" Upon awakening, he discovered a large white feather on a family Bible he had long ignored. A sign? It was enough for Grym to convince the band of the need for a new, divine direction

On the group's website, they posted the following scripture:

"For at one time you were darkness, but now you are light in the Lord. Walk as children of light" - Ephesians 5:8

As a result, the group agreed to a new, more appropriate, band name - The Light.

Acknowledging that they were indeed lost but now are found, the group is releasing a special Limited Edition recording of "I Surrender All" in hopes of finding some airplay on The Praise Network and establishing a fanbase, to be known as The Fallen/The Risen - for those who renounce their former sinful ways. T-shirts and other merch -embellished with the group's logo, various relevant scripture and the aforementioned fanbase name - will be available shortly.

To prove the sincerity of this histrionic reversal, Grym had the following Biblical verse tattooed on his glutes: "To open their eyes, so that they may turn from darkness to light and from the power of Satan to God" - Acts 26:18.