Prospect 100 Announces Fan Voting For Global Youth Music Competition

UK-based Prospect 100 is a network of the world's leading youth talents, finding, connecting and bringing together the next generation of leaders, to provide them with opportunities to take their passion to the next level. Earlier this month Prospect 100 announced their Global Music Competition open to applicants under 21 through June 2 including a star-studded line-up of judges and mentors (full list below). With the world enduring an unprecedented global experience in COVID-19, the idea of the event came about to encourage artists to use this time productively.

Today, the organization announced a round of fan voting beginning June 15 via Instagram at 7pm BT/2pm ET to decide the first round of Top 20 finalists. Each artist will be posted on Instagram with their musical entry embedded over their image. In the weeks leading up to the grand finale on June 26, artists' stories will be posted, to fully allow their own stories to be told. Fans will vote via a 'like' - one 'like' equals one 'vote'.

On June 26 the five winners and overall winner will be announced, with the judges walking viewers through their selection process on Instagram. The overall competition winner will receive a six-month mentorship from Guy Holmes (former manager of Stevie Wonder, Michael Jakcson). Runners up will each get mentorships from either Polo Molina (The Black Eyed Peas), Preye Crooks (A&R Columbia Records, founder of Strawberries and Creem), Danny Zook (Migo's manager), or Josh Marshall (Mogul Music Vision/Arista Records). The winner and runners up will also receive a free membership to DITTO to upload music to all streaming sites worldwide.

The competition is open to all singers, producers, instrumentalists, and other musicians ages 21 and under. Applicants can submit music pieces in any language or format. Each submission must be an original work and will be according to its originality, sound, and performance. To enter the competition, please visit www.prospect100.com.



In addition, the judges for this competition include Kimberly Davis of disco group Chic, American hip-hop artist Theophilus London, Israeli DJ Guy Gerber, American rapper Rico Nasty, Italian DJ Mathame, Antiguan-German singer-songwriter Au/Ra, American rapper Iann Dior, Brazilian pop star Giulia Be, French cellist Gautier Capucon, Emma Banks of CAA (Kanye West, Lorde Katy Perry), Guy Holmes, Danny Zook, Alex Hardee of Paradigm (Lewis Capaldi, Liam Gallagher), Preye Crooks, Josh Marshall, Polo Molina, Derrick and Matt of Jamiroquai and Simon of Kaiser Chiefs.

Prospect 100 has additionally announced a string of Instagram Live interviews to support the competition, kicking off tonight with Dan Rothman (London Grammar), to be followed by Ronnie Wood (The Rolling Stones) on May 29 and DJ Marino Canal on June 1, with more who will encourage artists and encourage voting.

"This competition is going to be ICONIC!! The judges are experts. I appreciate Prospect 100 for giving my generation, the youth, an opportunity and platform to show their talent to the world!" - Kailand Morris, son of Stevie Wonder



"This competition is an amazing opportunity to connect young artists with mentors who can help shape their lives. Prospect 100 will give kids a real chance to follow their dreams." - Lucas Jagger, son of Mick Jagger

"I take my hat off to prospect 100 for taking initiative to create a competition to give young talents a voice, a purpose, and a hope. Having so many amazing people involved too to take the time and listen to their work, and opening doors for the next generation is astonishing. We need music and music needs you if you haven't already or are too scared to submit a piece of work for any reason. My advice to you is to close your eyes and click submit. Just do it. There isn't a better time than now and you never know what will happen." - Olly Dwight, nephew of Elton John

A division of Future Labs, a GenZ insights company bridging the gap between leading brands and young people, Prospect 100 is led by three young entrepreneurs who have brought together a network of like-minded young individuals of all walks of life, and seen support from an incredible array of figures.

Prospect 100 co-founder Adam Flanagan (18) serves as the company's Head of Events. He got his start at age 14 as the founder of teen events company Future Summits, and he recently led the COVID Challenge, a global tech competition for students to tackle the COVID pandemic using innovative solutions.

Co-founder Harry Beard (20) serves as Head of Operations. He founded OPEN Marketing at age 17 and is regarded as a leading expert on Generation Z, having given a TEDx Talk on the topic and been featured in Forbes. Harry works with a number of the world's leading youth talents to ensure he is always abreast of the latest trends. As a result of his work, Harry was named to EY's 'Founders Under 30'.

Co-founder Alexandre (Millinsky) Daillance (23) serves as Chief Brand Officer. At 17, he co-founded NASASEASONS, a fashion label serving Rihanna, Mick Jagger, Beyoncé, LeBron James, Zendaya, and Elton John that's distributed in high-end stores around the world. At 18, Alexandre was the youngest designer ever featured in Vogue. He also joined forces with music icons such as Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Lil Wayne, and KISS to create limited capsule collections sold during shows and pop-ups. Last year, Alexandre was included in the prestigious Forbes '30 Under 30' list.

The company's Head of People Darcy Dixon is a current student at the University of Oxford and is particularly excited about this event. "My favorite thing about the competition is that it allows people from all walks of life to access the music industry in a way that is unprecedented," notes Dixon. "Whether it be a young person from a city in the United States or a town in Ethiopia, they can make the unconventional happen."



With applications open to any genre of music, any language, and anyone 21 and under, this competition is a golden opportunity for young musicians to be heard by the industry's leading minds, win prizes, and get on the fast track to artistic success.

