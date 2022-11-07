Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Prolific Chart-Topper Sarantos Shoots For The Moon With Rock Hybrid Single “Comets”

The multi-genre Chicago-based singer-songwriter and musician will raise funds for the American Lung Association with his latest rock single.

Nov. 07, 2022  

Prolific Chart-Topper Sarantos Shoots For The Moon With Rock Hybrid Single “Comets”

The multi-genre Chicago-based singer-songwriter and musician will raise funds for the American Lung Association with his latest rock single.

Chicago-based singer and songwriter Sarantos has released his latest alternative rock/experimental song "Comets." Known for the diverse influences in his music, this song is no different. The song combines many genres to introduce a new kind of hybrid-rock sound that is fresh and energetic, yet thought-provoking. Released on November 1st, "Comets" combines rock, rap, alternative and experimental sounds to further develop the signature Sarantos sound. Like its predecessors, proceeds from this single will be donated to charity. This go-around, it's The American Lung Association.

"You won't hear anything else like this song anywhere else on planet earth," Sarantos says. "Critics agree that is a good thing."

Watch the official music video for "Comets":

With more than 300K Spotify streams of his recent single releases, which include several international iTunes chart-toppers, Sarantos is an independent musician who crafts everything himself, from composition to lyrics. His talent has been recognized both on a national and overseas level, having won major industry awards. He has had numerous media placements for his songs, instrumentals & cues. For more information, please visit www.melogia.com



Apple Music Live Presents A Performance From Nigerian Superstar Wizkid On November 14 Photo
Apple Music Live Presents A Performance From Nigerian Superstar Wizkid On November 14
Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum selling superstar Wizkid's recent performance at The Roundhouse in London will be available to stream on Apple Music in over 165 countries next Monday, November 14th at 12p PST / 3p EST / 8p UK time. 
The Righteous Brothers Return To Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, March 2023 Photo
The Righteous Brothers Return To Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, March 2023
Blue-eyed soul pioneers The Righteous Brothers are back! Bill Medley and Bucky Heard – The Righteous Brothers will perform at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 7:00PM.
HOME FREE - ROAD SWEET ROAD TOUR Announced At Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall In 2023 Photo
HOME FREE - ROAD SWEET ROAD TOUR Announced At Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall In 2023
Home Free's 'Road Sweet Road Tour' will perform at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 8:00PM.
The Head And The Heart Announce Seattle Benefit Concert Photo
The Head And The Heart Announce Seattle Benefit Concert
The Head And The Heart have announced an intimate hometown concert. Proceeds from the show will benefit the band’s Rivers and Roads Foundation, whose mission is to raise money for local Seattle-based music programs with an emphasis on equitable access to music education for youth, and mental health resources and support for musicians.

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


Country Artist And Air Force Captain Bree Jaxson Releases New Single 'With You' For Her ChildrenCountry Artist And Air Force Captain Bree Jaxson Releases New Single 'With You' For Her Children
November 7, 2022

Country artist Bree Jaxson has released her new single 'With You' in tribute to her children as she is away serving our country. The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms.
Aaron Carter's Final Album 'BLACKLISTED' to Be Released On All Streaming Sites TodayAaron Carter's Final Album 'BLACKLISTED' to Be Released On All Streaming Sites Today
November 6, 2022

In homage to Carter, the album's producers, Morgan Matthews and John Wyatt Johnson, have released the independent album on all streaming platforms. Carter's first album in six years, Blacklisted was recorded over a 12-month period, beginning in November 2021.
Aaron Carter Passes Away at 34Aaron Carter Passes Away at 34
November 5, 2022

Aaron Carter, a singer with credits both on and off-Broadway, has passed away at the age of 34. According to reports, he was found dead in his home in Lancaster, California on Saturday, November 5th.
Ex-Drummer Dagon Destroyer to Rejoin Society 1 On 'Exit Through Fear' 20th Anniversary TourEx-Drummer Dagon Destroyer to Rejoin Society 1 On 'Exit Through Fear' 20th Anniversary Tour
November 5, 2022

Shock Rock veterans Society 1 has announced that their former drummer Dagon Destroyer will be rejoining the band for their upcoming “Exit Through Fear” 20th-anniversary tour. A large portion of the dates will be on the 'Rise Of The Machines' tour with Static-X, Fear Factory, Mushroomhead and DOPE. Additional shows are still being booked.
Alt-Pop Artist On The Rise JMSEY Encourages Fans To Check-In On Each Other In “Best Friends”Alt-Pop Artist On The Rise JMSEY Encourages Fans To Check-In On Each Other In “Best Friends”
November 4, 2022

Not far off the heels of World Mental Health Day, alt-pop artist JMSEY ends his year with a down to earth yet wildly uplifting new hit that he hopes everyone will relate to. In 'Best Friends'