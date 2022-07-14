Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Prog Ensemble Dario and the Clear Release New Album 'Reflective Touch'

Prog Ensemble Dario and the Clear Release New Album 'Reflective Touch'

The new album is now available on all streaming platforms.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 14, 2022  

Guitarist Dario Saraceno and his band Dario and the Clear has released his eagerly awaited new album "Reflective Touch." Dario was born in Ripacandida, Italy and moved to London, England during the height of Beatlemania. After his mom took him to see the Beatles at an outdoor concert, he was profoundly influenced and became infatuated with becoming a musician.

Fast forward to his teenage years and music became reality when he purchased his first guitar. Dario took an unusual approach. When most musicians were aspiring to play covers, Dario was immediately drawn to writing original music and spent time learning multi-track recording.

After graduating Berklee College of Music, Dario toured with his band, Decoy and worked as a session guitarist, touring and teaching. His instructional book, "The Shapes Remain the Same" was published in 2010.

After his Decoy project came to a close, Dario went solo, starting a new band he named Dario and the Clear. Dario and the Clear has released seven albums since 2011. After the release of his previous album, "Optic Nerve," the creative muse continued to provide inspiration for a new body of work that he named "Reflective Touch."

Since the album is guitar-driven, he invited a number of his favorite guitarists as special guests: Rick Witkowski, founding member of Crack the Sky, Gabriel Marin, multi-ethnic instrumentalist and experimental guitar player, and Hudson Valley based session guitarist, Tony De Paolo.

Dario continued experimenting with his sound palette using his classical fretless guitar on the title track "Reflective Touch" and Chapman stick on the track "Heavy Merge." Adding to the unique flavor on "Heavy Merge," is Gabriel Marin's use of the dutar (a Pakistani instrument) and guitar arpeggiator, a fretless electric guitar.

Listen to the new single here:

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Disturbed Share New Single 'Hey You'
July 14, 2022

Disturbed, share their new single “Hey You” via Reprise Records alongside the official video, directed by Josiahx. “Hey You” is the multi-platinum selling band’s first new music since their chart-topping 2018 album Evolution. The band are performing at several upcoming festivals throughout the year, check out the complete list of tour dates now!
Recording Academy Announces 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards Dates
July 14, 2022

The Recording Academy® has released its key dates and deadlines ahead of the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards®. The ceremony is returning to Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena and will broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Check out a list of dates for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards process!
The Mendenhall Experiment Announce 'Against All Odds' EP
July 14, 2022

TMX—Brandon Mendenhall (guitars), Mike Lira (lead guitars), Nathan Stockton (bass), Justin Luebeck (drums) and new vocalist Alyce Hayes—have announced their fittingly titled second EP, AGAINST ALL ODDS, will be released this fall via Lucent Records (UMG) and have shared the first listen with its debut single, “Pulse Of The Lost.”
Prog Ensemble Dario and the Clear Release New Album 'Reflective Touch'
July 14, 2022

Dario Saraceno and his band Dario and the Clear has released his new album “Reflective Touch.” Dario was born in Ripacandida, Italy and moved to London, England during the height of Beatlemania. After his mom took him to see the Beatles at an outdoor concert, he was profoundly influenced and became infatuated with becoming a musician.
Nate Gold Releases Energetic Debut Single 'Isabel'
July 14, 2022

With their roaring synergy and a lifelong history of friendship, the collaboration was inevitable and came as second nature. After the song was recorded in Nate’s home studio in Manhattan New York, they fine-tuned the track through numerous virtual sessions to arrive at the final product. Listen to the new single now!