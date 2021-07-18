Producer Ilana Lipsztein Releases New Single 'Life Without You'

Producer and bassist Ilana Lipsztein is back at it again releasing her newest single "Life Without You" on July 30, 2021.

After a scary health diagnosis, Lipsztein wrote a heartfelt song about the emptiness left behind when you lose someone you love. It's a song about moving through hard times and the seasons of grief we all know too well-we are sometimes more fragile than we think.

Her music brings together the Brazilian soul and Rock 'n' Roll rhythm that marked her childhood, which keeps us tapping our feet the entire song while the lyrics make us think deeply about our own lives.

Ilana truly believes in the power of music, and that it has no age. That's why she started playing bass guitar just 2 years ago. She hasn't let the pandemic slow her down either. She's been on a roll sharing her love of music with others, as well as encouraging women to invest in their dreams through her @Ilana_WIP platform.

Her resilience and ability to create beautiful music during dark times teaches us all that anything is possible, even in a world that is constantly changing.

This single includes the artistry of her team, including guitar, keyboard, and drums by Brooklyn-based Cosmo Dayglo, vocals Dani Assis and Percussionist Nanny Assis.

To make sure you hear the song right when it comes out, you can pre-save the link here >