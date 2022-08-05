Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Priscilla Block Goes 'Off The Deep End' With Her Latest Single

The track was released alongside a new lyric video.

Aug. 5, 2022  

One of Nashville's brightest new stars, Priscilla Block, has been keeping the Block Party going all summer long and she certainly shows no signs of slowing down with the release of her latest single, "Off The Deep End," available now.

The upbeat track, written by Block, Martin Johnson and Brandon Paddock, is a call for everyone to embrace their wild side and jump "off the deep end" from time to time.

"We had such a blast creating 'Off the Deep End.' Hope this one gets you feeling a little wild whether it's at the bar, at the pool, or you found your Boat Daddy for the summer! Life's short - sometimes you gotta let your crazy side show! I'll be right there with y'all, Off the Deep End!" says Block.

In addition to the track, Block has also released the official lyric video for the single, out now:

Block Party Tour Dates

8.19 - Parkersburg Homecoming Fest Parkersburg, WV

8.22 - King Tuts - Glasgow, UK

8.24 - Lexington - London, UK

8.26 - The Long Road Festival - Leicestershire, UK -

8.27 - The Long Road Festival - Leicestershire, UK -

8.29 - Workman's - - Dublin, IRE

9.2 - - Colorado State Fair - - Pueblo, CO

9.3 - - Nebraska State Fair - - Grand Island, NE

9.4 - - South Dakota State Fair - Huron, SD

9.8 - - Fantasy Springs Casino - Palm Springs, CA

9.10 - Kansas State Fair - - - Hutchinson, KS

9.12 - Washington County Fair - Abingdon, VA

9.17 - Minnesota State Fair - Mankato, MN

9.24 - OC Adventure Fest - - - Ocean City, MD

9.25 - State Fair of Virginia - - Doswell, VA

9.29 - Landers Center - - - Southaven, MS*

9.30 - Von Braun Center - - - Huntsville, AL*

10.1 - Nashville, TN - - Ascend Amphitheater* -

10.13 - LRH - - - Liberty Township, OH

10.14 - Jergel's - - Warrendale, PA

10.15 - 8 Seconds Saloon - - - Indianapolis, IN

10.20 - Wooly's - - Des Moines, IA

10.21 - Joe's on Weed - - Chicago, IL

10.22 - Elevation at the Intersection - - Grand Rapids, MI

10.26 - Rick's Cafe - Starkville, MS

10.27 - Cotton Eyed Joe's - - - Knoxville, TN

10.28 - Silverado's - - Black Mountain, NC

10.29 - Rome River Jam - - - Rome, GA

11.3 - Nashville Palace - - - Nashville, TN

11.11 - Bluestone - - Columbus, OH

11.12 - Boondock's - - Springfield, IL

11.17 - Blue Room - - Statesboro, GA

11.18 - Blind Horse - - Greenville, SC

11.19 - Music Farm - - Charleston, SC

*Supporting Jon Pardi Tour




