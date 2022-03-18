Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum Releases 'Ketamine (Brandon Bost Remix)'

In conjunction with the launch of the band's first-ever North American headline tour this spring, Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum (Michael C. Hall, Peter Yanowitz & Matt Katz-Bohen) have released a remix of the track that started it all from their debut self-titled EP. "Ketamine," which most recently appeared in the closing credits of Dexter: New Blood's Episode 5, gets re-imagined by the band's mixer, Brandon Bost (HAIM, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga), who makes the haunting track his own with the "Ketamine (Brandon Bost Remix)." Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum plans to release other "Ketamine"remixes in the coming weeks.

On the heels of a sold-out tour in Europe to close out 2021, the band's U.S. tour kicks off this Sunday, March 20th at Pappy & Harriets in Pioneertown, CA, and will make its way throughout the US until mid-May; with sold-out stops in Los Angeles, Denver, Phoenix, New Orleans, San Diego, Houston, New York City and more. The band's live show is exciting and eerie, mesmerizing and impassioned; and tickets are very limited.

Late last week, Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum released an interactive video for "Sideways,"a track from their acclaimed album THANKS FOR COMING. The result of a creative collaboration between Peter and his brother Andy Yanowitz, the visual was directed by cult filmmaker Dylan Mars Greenberg and shot against a green screen. The band has made raw video files available to fans and creators to customize and share their own "Sideways" video.

Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum's 2021 debut album THANKS FOR COMING showcases the band's myriad influences that converge to create the sound that has been earning critical acclaim since the release of their self-titled EP from Rolling Stone, Billboard, Paper, Alternative Press, Associated Press, Consequence of Sound, People, American Songwriter, Magnet, FLOOD, Forbes, Huffington Post, NME, Line of Best Fit, The Independent, Entertainment Tonight and more. Fueled by synthesizers and drums, Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum is a swirl of glam, experimental, ambient music of David Bowie, Giorgio Moroder's '70s disco productions for Donna Summer, '80s new wave dance music and contemporary electronic dance acts like Justice.

The band is currently in the studio working on new music. Stay tuned for more updates and information in the coming weeks!

Listen to the new remix here:

Tour Dates

March 20 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriets

March 21 - Costa Mesa, CA - Wayfarer *SOLD OUT*

March 22 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon *SOLD OUT*

March 23 - Oakland, CA - Starline Social Club

March 25 - Portland, OR - Star Theater *SOLD OUT*

March 26 - Spokane, WA - The Big Dipper *SOLD OUT*

March 27 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's *SOLD OUT*

March 29 - Garden City, ID - Visual Arts Collective *SOLD OUT*

March 30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

March 31 - Denver, CO - The O

April 17 - Houston, TX - The Secret Group *SOLD OUT*

May 12 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge *SOLD OUT*