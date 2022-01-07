A posthumous album by David Bowie has been released. The LP, "Toy", is now available on all streaming platforms and on vinyl here.

The album was recorded from July to October 2000 in New York City and featured re-recordings of songs Bowie that were recorded between 1964 and 1971, along with a couple of new tracks.

Davie Bowie was a leading figure in the music industry and is regarded as one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. He was acclaimed by critics and musicians, particularly for his innovative work during the 1970s. His career was marked by reinvention and visual presentation, with his music and stagecraft having a significant impact on popular music.

During his lifetime, his record sales, estimated at over 100 million records worldwide, made him one of the best-selling music artists of all time. In the UK, he was awarded ten platinum album certifications, eleven gold and eight silver, and released eleven number-one albums. In the US, he received five platinum and nine gold certifications. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996. Rolling Stone placed him among its list of the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time and named him the "Greatest Rock Star Ever" following his death in 2016.

Listen to the new album here: