Position Music Opens State Of The Art Recording Studio In Los Angeles Office

Tyler Bacon, President and CEO of Position Music, has announced the opening of the new Position Music recording studios located in the company's Burbank, CA headquarters. The studio was created to provide a comfortable home for artists to connect and record music together. The new space enables the rapidly growing company to schedule high-caliber recording sessions for their talent-ultimately creating a true full-service music creation experience for their artists.

Position Music's A&R team will use the new studio to facilitate pairing talented producers, artists, and songwriters. Head of A&R, Mark Chipello states, "As a publishing focused company, great songs are our lifeblood and drive everything else we do. Whether we are aiming for a song that can cut through at Pop Radio or a track that will fit perfectly into an epic movie trailer, having a creative space where our writers can feel free and inspired is an incredible asset for our roster."

Position Music's new studio is filled with state-of-the art recording equipment, an isolated vocal booth, custom mood lighting, and comfortable designer furniture. With a large lounge area outside the recording studio, the open space serves as a communal hub for sontaylorgwriters to connect with each other and interact with Position Music on a regular basis.

Rising artists TeaMarrr, TWIN XL, 2WEI, and Naïka have already enjoyed using space since its grand-opening in early March.

In making the announcement, Tyler Bacon states: "We are extremely proud and excited to welcome our incredibly talented roster of writers and artists to this new space and enter a new chapter of creativity for Position Music. We're confident that the design and overall vibe of this studio will produce the proper creative atmosphere for us to create music that spreads throughout the world."

ABOUT POSITION MUSIC: In 2019, Position Music celebrates its 20th anniversary as an independent publisher, record label, and management firm-redefining what it means to be a music company. Led by its visionary founder Tyler Bacon, Position Music boasts a multinational presence, expanding Los Angeles headquarters, and a continually growing staff. Experts in music licensing and synchronization, the company is helping shape a new era in the industry.





