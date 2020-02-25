Posa Shares Video For 'Cursed'

"At the time when I was writing 'Cursed,' I was feeling defeated and I was dealing with a lot of mixed emotions," Posa shares about the new release. "Everything was going wrong, 'I was cursed.' I needed people to see my words instead of hearing them, so I shot the video as if it was going on right then in the most common small place, a hotel."

Posa (formerly known as Posa Da Don) grew up the youngest of four kids in a tough neighborhood in Mobile, Alabama, but was raised by a loving family who were musically inspired. After witnessing firsthand his brothers' lives taking a turn for the worst to escape, he devoted all of his time to music. Posa's new music reflects the journey from his childhood to adulthood and his heartbreaking love story. Today, Posa is blessed with two young children and is excited to release new music.

