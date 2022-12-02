Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Portland's Corvair Release New Holiday Single 'I Believe In Christmas'

Portland's Corvair Release New Holiday Single 'I Believe In Christmas'

Martin Feveyear (Mark Lanegan, Queens of the Stone Age, Brandi Carlile), mixed the song.

Dec. 02, 2022  

Portland-based indie pop band, Corvair is pleased to share their new original Christmas single, "I Believe In Christmas." The song debuted this week at Christmas A Go Go and is available now on Bandcamp and on YouTube. The song will be on Spotify and Apple Music on December 15 or any playlist shares.

"I Believe In Christams" describes a holiday that comes at the end of (yet another!) difficult year, with a narrator who is torn between cynicism and surrendering to the Christmas spirit.

Corvair's Heather Larimer says of the song: "Brian and I are both unabashed Christmas dorks. We love it. The rest of the year we are borderline misanthropes, but we just give ourselves over completely to hope and beauty at Christmastime. The song is about that internal tension. How you can be such a cynical adult, but it's still impossible not to see Christmas with the eyes of a child."

Larimer adds, "The song was inspired, like all of our Christmas songs so far, by Omaha where I grew up. In Omaha, you desperately need Christmas and all of its glowing lights by the time December rolls around. The landscape is frozen solid and everything's colorless and harsh. But that just makes all the earnest un-ironic Christmas decorations so much more magical. They feel pretty miraculous among that bleakness."

The song is also Corvair's playful counterpoint to The Sonics' "Don't Believe in Christmas," a garage rock song Naubert grew up with because his father's band The Galaxies shared a (now-iconic) Christmas album with their Northwest contemporaries The Sonics and The Wailers where they all played on each other's songs.

Naubert says, "When I was a kid we played that record in my house nonstop the whole season, and it seemed so tough of The Sonics to make fun of Christmas among all of these very sincere holiday songs. I thought of them as the bad kids on Santa's list. So this is my anti-contrarian tribute to them."

Later this month Corvair will release a traditional yule-log inspired lyric video for the song, featuring footage of a cozy fire burning paired with vintage-style titles. This is the duo's third holiday song in three years, after last year's "Under The Tree" (which Brooklyn Vegan called "a truly pretty holiday original") and 2020's more wistful "Flannel Pajamas," which is currently featured on the double Christmas album 24 on the notable indie pop label wiaiwya Records, out of London. Next year, Corvair will be issuing a limited-edition lathe-cut Christmas EP on the UK label.

On "I Believe in Christmas," Naubert wrote most of the music and played all of the instruments. Larimer takes the vocal lead and created the story, melody, and lyrics. Martin Feveyear (Mark Lanegan, Queens of the Stone Age, Brandi Carlile), mixed the song.



The Soul Motivators Release It Is What It Is Featuring Shahi Photo
The Soul Motivators Release 'It Is What It Is' Featuring Shahi
The Soul Motivators release 'It Is What It Is' featuring Shahi. Following up on their critically acclaimed album 'Do The Damn Thing' (2020), The Soul Motivators returns with a new single featuring the powerhouse vocals of Shahi. Listen to the new single now!
Third Man Records Releases Southeast of Saturn, Vol. 2 Photo
Third Man Records Releases 'Southeast of Saturn, Vol. 2'
The second volume expands upon the Michigan-centric aural delights purveyed on Vol. 1, by including groups from throughout the Midwest. Highlighting groups spanning Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Minnesota, Vol. 2 works to cement the Midwest's status as a breeding ground for the space-rock and shoegaze subgenres.
Blair Lee Shares Debut EP The Puppy Game Photo
Blair Lee Shares Debut EP 'The Puppy Game'
The EP release also comes with an official video for “Last Bite.” Over the past few months, Blair has been rolling out a few of the singles off of her upcoming EP. The first release “Hurdles” was followed by “Peachy World” and “Flower Mind,” all of which were produced by close collaborator ModMaxx (Drake, Roy Woods, Tinashe).
David Haerle Releases New Single Days In The Sun Photo
David Haerle Releases New Single 'Days In The Sun'
El Camino Sierra, set for Spring 2023 release, marks David’s third full-length release and follows his 2020 album Death Valley which garnered praise from several acclaimed music publications including American Songwriter, Billboard, Goldmine, Glide Magazine, Elmore Magazine and Americana Highways, among others.

From This Author - Michael Major


Indian Princess Musical Movie In the Works at DisneyIndian Princess Musical Movie In the Works at Disney
December 1, 2022

Bend It Like Beckham filmmaker Gurinder Chadha and Paul Mayeda Berges are currently developing a new Disney musical film inspired by a dynamic princess from Indian history. Disney has commissioned original musical film, which will also be directed and produced by Chadha.
Charlotte Spiral Release New EP 'All This Time, Asleep'Charlotte Spiral Release New EP 'All This Time, Asleep'
December 1, 2022

Produced by Mercury Prize nominated artist and celebrated producer Dave Okumu (Jessie Ware, Nilufer Yanya, Lianne La Havas, Joan As Police  Woman), the EP provides the follow up to last year’s New Light EP which was produced with Dan Carey  (Fontaines DC, Wet Leg, Kae Tempest, Bat For Lashes).
TAMRON HALL Hits Its Most-Watched Week Since January With Over 1 Million Viewers on All 5 Days of the WeekTAMRON HALL Hits Its Most-Watched Week Since January With Over 1 Million Viewers on All 5 Days of the Week
December 1, 2022

Thursday’s broadcast of “Tamron Hall” (on 11/17/22) tied the show’s highest-rated telecast on any day so far this season in Households (0.8 rating) and stood as the show’s 2nd most-watched telecast (1.135 million) of the season. Thursday’s episode featured GRAMMY® Award winner Macy Gray and Slutty Vegan founder Pinkey Cole.
Imogen Clark Releases Holiday Single 'I Got Dumped For Christmas'Imogen Clark Releases Holiday Single 'I Got Dumped For Christmas'
December 1, 2022

Barrelling into the year by collaborating with Mo’Ju, Ali Barter, I Know Leopard and more on her 2nd Annual Holiday Hootenanny show in Melbourne, she followed up by assembling a supergroup featuring Adam Newling and members of Middle Kids and Superorganism on her standalone single ‘Enemy’ (co-written with Alex Lahey)
Light in the Attic to Release 'Pacific Breeze 3: Japanese City Pop, AOR & Boogie 1975-1987'Light in the Attic to Release 'Pacific Breeze 3: Japanese City Pop, AOR & Boogie 1975-1987'
December 1, 2022

Celebrated archival reissue label Light in the Attic (LITA) announces the latest chapter in its acclaimed Japanese City Pop series, Pacific Breeze, which delivers a mesmerizing blend of AOR, R&B, jazz fusion, funk, boogie, and disco from the country’s flourishing bubble era of the ‘70s and ‘80s.
share