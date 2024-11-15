Poppy Releases New Album 'Negative Spaces'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Subversive performance artist and GRAMMY®-nominated metal singer-songwriter, Poppy releases her latest album Negative Spaces via Sumerian Records. The project reveals a new glimpse of the true visionary carving a path for herself in the genre.

Negative Spaces continues the sonic adventurism of her lead single, diamond-radiant industrial anthem “new way out,” with Poppy and producer Jordan Fish (ex-Bring Me the Horizon) also mirror-balling through delicately-delivered pop, full bodied screams, synth-symbiotic ‘80s retro-futurism, and energy-jolted ‘00s pop-punk. It’s the thrilling sound of an ever-evolving artist redefining her legacy one song at a time, with a welcome understanding that there’s still so much inspiration to be found in the margins yet to be explored, deep within the negative spaces. Ahead of release, she also shared several interconnected singles “they’re all around us” “crystallized,” and “the cost of giving up.”

2024 has proven to be a monumental year for Poppy. She recently received a 2025 GRAMMY® Award Nomination for Best Metal Performance alongside Knocked Loose for their song “Suffocate.” She previously made history in the Best Metal Performance category as the first female solo act nominated for her song “BLOODMONEY” in 2021. She also launched her very own surrealist, uncanny variety show Improbably Poppy on Veeps.

In addition to her solo projects she had several chart climbing collaborations: Bad Omens' "V.A.N," which climbed the Active Rock Radio charts and entered the top 15 at the format, and Knocked Loose's "Suffocate," which broke into the top 10 on Spotify's Viral 50 USA playlist. Separately, “new way out” is also currently at #18 on the Active Rock chart.

She also toured extensively throughout the year, playing shows alongside Bad Omens, Avenged Sevenfold, and Thirty Seconds to Mars. She begins 2025 playing a run of Europe + UK dates as support for BabyMetal. See full tour routing below and on her website HERE.

Upcoming Tour Dates

Jan. 22, 2025 - West Melbourne, Australia - Goodbye, Friend Australia

Jan. 23, 2025 - West Melbourne, Australia - Goodbye, Friend Australia

Jan. 25, 2025 - Brisbane, Australia - Goodbye, Friend Australia

Jan. 28, 2025 - Moore Park, Australia - Goodbye, Friend Australia

Jan. 29, 2025 - Moore Park, Australia - Goodbye, Friend Australia

May. 8, 2025 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival 2025

May. 10, 2025 - Bruxelles, Belgium - BabyMetal UK & Europe Arena Tour 2025

May. 12, 2025 - Hamburg, Germany - BabyMetal UK & Europe Arena Tour 2025

May. 13, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - BabyMetal UK & Europe Arena Tour 2025

May. 16, 2025 - Frankfurt, Germany - BabyMetal UK & Europe Arena Tour 2025

May. 17, 2025 - Berlin, Germany - BabyMetal UK & Europe Arena Tour 2025

May. 19, 2025 - Krakau, Poland - BabyMetal UK & Europe Arena Tour 2025

May. 20, 2025 - Nuremberg, Germany - BabyMetal UK & Europe Arena Tour 2025

May. 22, 2025 - Dübendorf, Switzerland - BabyMetal UK & Europe Arena Tour 2025

May. 25, 2025 - Madrid, Spain - BabyMetal UK & Europe Arena Tour 2025

May. 26, 2025 - Barcelona, Spain - BabyMetal UK & Europe Arena Tour 2025

May. 28, 2025 - Paris, France - BabyMetal UK & Europe Arena Tour 2025

May. 30, 2025 - Greenwich, United Kingdom - BabyMetal UK & Europe Arena Tour 2025

Jun. 6, 2025 - Nürburg, Germany - Rock Am Ring 2025

Jun. 8, 2025- Willingshausen, Germany - Rock Im Park 2025

Jun. 11, 2025 -Hradec Králové, Czech Republic - Rock For People 2025

Jun. 12, 2025 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Nova Rock 2025

Jun. 13 - 15, 2025 - Derby, United Kingdom - Download Festival 2025

Jun. 18, 2025 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell Festival 2025

Jun. 25 - 28, 2025 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock 2025

An insatiably inventive drive has fueled Poppy’s surrealistic rise through countless corners of the arts and music worlds, with each of her many projects so far revealing a different glimpse of a true visionary unconcerned with genre, unimpressed by convention, and forever defying expectations. It’s that eclecticism that has cemented Poppy’s reputation as a boundary-obliterating artist redefining culture as we know it, at every turn.

From performance art provocateur, to video director, to sci-fi graphic novel author, to a globe-traveling recording artist whose songbook encompasses anything from brutal metal breakdowns and snappy ‘60s bubblegum, to trap-pop and grunge-punk, absolutely nothing has been off-limits when it comes to Poppy masterfully executing her varied artistic vision. Her staggeringly chameleon-like adaptability has kept fans guessing what’s next every step of the way. And yet, each impressive and feverishly ambitious pivot manages to sound uniquely, and singularly “Poppy”.

Photo Credit: Sam Cannon

Comments