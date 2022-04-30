Pop-Rocker Heather Sommer Announces 'One Size Fits All' EP

Heather Sommer announces One Size Fits All, her new EP due June 17th via Repost, SoundCloud's artist services division. The new music combines alt-pop that pulls in fresh and modern production elements while seamlessly merging them with the sonics of nostalgic early 2000s pop-rock. Today, she also shared her new single "The Way A Friend Would." The track is her most vulnerable one yet, reflecting on how hard we are on ourselves in different circumstances of our everyday lives. Listen to "the Way A Friend Would" here: https://ffm.to/thewayafriendwould.

"I've always been really hard on myself in regards to my looks and my weight. I'm a perfectionist when it comes to my music. I have high expectations for myself in so many aspects of life," notes Sommer. "As great as it is to expect a lot from myself, sometimes it crosses the line of being realistic and causes way more harm than good.Whenever I've had moments of being extra critical with myself, my mom always asks me 'would a friend say that to you? would they ever treat you the way you talk to yourself?.' That's where the concept of this song was born. I really hope this song inspires anyone listening to be nicer to themselves. To be a little less critical. To give themselves a bit more slack because we're all doing the best we can. We're all our own worst critics, but I do believe it's within our power to change our inner monologue. We deserve better."

In January, the singer, songwriter, artist, producer and visual artist released "CHAMELEON" which she followed with "On Demand" in March, both taken from One Size Fits All. Heather released her debut EP nocturnal in February 2021 and to date she has accumulated a total of 60+ million streams on Spotify alone.

Heather is heavily involved in the creation of her original music and loves to embrace her passion for visual art by designing, illustrating, and animating her own album art, lyric videos, merch and promo graphics. As an independent artist, she has proven to be a highly noticeable force in today's new wave of rising talent. All while securing major cuts in the world of electronic music, her chameleon-like vocals and unique writing style give her the capability to jump seamlessly between genres. Her pop-centered singles have landed on major Spotify Editorial playlists including over 25 New Music Fridays, Hot Acoustics, Chilled Pop Hits, Fresh Pop, Chill Pop, Fresh Finds, Fresh Finds: Pop, Modern Soft Pop, and more.

Sommer often travels between NY and LA and spends most of her time writing and producing for herself and others. She's equally as passionate about creating music with artists for their own projects as she is creating for herself and states, "I find it incredibly rewarding to help others tell their own stories through the power of original music. There's nothing like coming out of a writing session and feeling like the artist just went to one of the best therapy sessions of their life." She has never been more excited to create music with so many talented and wonderful people, and is eager to see what lies ahead in her creative journey.

