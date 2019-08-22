Poolside's 'Can't Stop Your Lovin' (Feat. Panama)' Video Out Today

Poolside's new video for "Can't Stop Your Lovin' (feat. Panama)" is out today. Directed by Hala Matar (Vice, Interpol, Julian Casablancas) in Paris, France at the Louvre and the Seine River, the video connects the song's message of passionate love leading to widespread PDA in the world's most romantic city.

"When Jeffrey first approached me about making a PDA-centric video for 'Can't Stop Your Lovin',' I immediately thought of Paris," says Matar. "What better place than the most romantic city on Earth to shoot a video for such an irresistible tune about passionate love? We tried to reflect the carefree and fun vibe of the song in the video and hope that it brings all who see it a bit of levity and a few laughs, if only for a few minutes."

"Can't Stop Your Lovin' (feat. Panama)" is Poolside's first new music release in over two years and most pop-driven song to date.

The song features contributions from members of Poolside's newly assembled live band, which has spent the greater part of the last 18 months on tour. Poolside saw festival appearances at Outside Lands, Life Is Beautiful, Grandoozy and Hangout, and sold out headline shows at Music Hall of Williamsburg, The Independent in San Francisco (two nights) and The Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles. The band performed twice in high profile support slots at Red Rocks opening for Kacey Musgraves and Tycho & Phantogram, and completed their first headlining European tour in six years. Led by guitarist and vocalist Jeffrey Paradise, the band is comprised of drummer Vito Roccoforte (The Rapture), bassist/vocalist Mattie Safer (The Rapture), percussionist Brijean Murphy (Toro Y Moi, U.S. Girls) and saxophonist/keyboardist/multi-instrumentalist Casey Butler (Pharaohs).

POOLSIDE 2019 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

AUGUST - w/ KACEY MUSGRAVES

22 - San Diego, CA - Open Air Theatre

23 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

24 - Paso Robles, CA - Vino Robles Amphitheatre

25 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

27 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

28 - Santa Fe, NM - Santa Fe Opera House

SEPTEMBER - w/ TYCHO

6 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theater

7 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

8 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

11 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

13 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

14 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

15 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

16 - Toronto, CAN - Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

18 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre

19 - New York, NY - Summerstage Central Park

20 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

23 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

24 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!

26 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

27 - Kansas City, MO - Crossroads

29 - Dana Point, CA - Ohana Fest #

NOVEMBER

16 - Mexico City, MEX - Corona Capital #

2020 EU / UK TOUR DATES

FEBRUARY - w/ TYCHO

9 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

10 - Stockholm, Sweden - Vasteatern

11 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega Main Hall

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Uebel & Gefährlich

14 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

15 - Paris, France - Elysée Montmartre

17 - Brussels, Belgium - AB Ballroom @ Ancienne Belgique

18 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

19 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley's

21 - Warsaw, Poland - Praga Centrum

23 - Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy

24 - Budapest, Hungary - Akvárium ^

25 - Vienna, Austria - WUK

27 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique

28 - Bologna, Italy - Estragon

MARCH - w/ TYCHO

1 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Apolo

5 - London, UK - Printworks

# = no Tycho





