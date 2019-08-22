Poolside's 'Can't Stop Your Lovin' (Feat. Panama)' Video Out Today
Poolside's new video for "Can't Stop Your Lovin' (feat. Panama)" is out today. Directed by Hala Matar (Vice, Interpol, Julian Casablancas) in Paris, France at the Louvre and the Seine River, the video connects the song's message of passionate love leading to widespread PDA in the world's most romantic city.
"When Jeffrey first approached me about making a PDA-centric video for 'Can't Stop Your Lovin',' I immediately thought of Paris," says Matar. "What better place than the most romantic city on Earth to shoot a video for such an irresistible tune about passionate love? We tried to reflect the carefree and fun vibe of the song in the video and hope that it brings all who see it a bit of levity and a few laughs, if only for a few minutes."
"Can't Stop Your Lovin' (feat. Panama)" is Poolside's first new music release in over two years and most pop-driven song to date.
The song features contributions from members of Poolside's newly assembled live band, which has spent the greater part of the last 18 months on tour. Poolside saw festival appearances at Outside Lands, Life Is Beautiful, Grandoozy and Hangout, and sold out headline shows at Music Hall of Williamsburg, The Independent in San Francisco (two nights) and The Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles. The band performed twice in high profile support slots at Red Rocks opening for Kacey Musgraves and Tycho & Phantogram, and completed their first headlining European tour in six years. Led by guitarist and vocalist Jeffrey Paradise, the band is comprised of drummer Vito Roccoforte (The Rapture), bassist/vocalist Mattie Safer (The Rapture), percussionist Brijean Murphy (Toro Y Moi, U.S. Girls) and saxophonist/keyboardist/multi-instrumentalist Casey Butler (Pharaohs).
