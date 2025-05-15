Polo & Pan Share New Americas Tour 2025 Live Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Iconic French electronic duo Polo & Pan has announced new live dates across North and South America, beginning September 12 and running until November 12. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

The band has also released the official music video for “A Different Side of Us.” The highlight track, part of Polo & Pan’s most recent album 22:22, features PawPaw Rod, the Hawaii-born, Oklahoma-raised rapper and singer.

According to director Clovis Lamour, the music video “explores the hidden, strange, and elegant corners of our imagination. The video pays tribute to the hypnotic aesthetics of Busby Berkeley and Oskar Fischinger, through a geometric symphony built around circles, love and infinity.

It’s a sensorial dive into the history of American cinema, inspired by the ultra-stylized musicals of the 1930s and 1940s. Over thirty carefully restored archival films intertwine, creating a visual loop where past and present engage in a constant dialogue. Like an abstract ballet, the video moves in sync with the music: shapes and lines align, scatter, and repeat in a kaleidoscopic choreography, echoing the concepts of synesthesia developed by Disney in Fantasia, where sound and image merge to become one.”

Watch it below:

Polo & Pan Americas Tour 2025

Sep 12 Montréal, QC- Parc Jean-drapeau

Sep 13 Toronto, ON- History

Sep 15 Philadelphia, PA- The Fillmore

Sep 16 Boston, MA- Roadrunner

Sep 18 Brooklyn, NY- The Brooklyn Mirage

Sep 20 Washington, DC- The Anthem

Sep 22 Chicago, IL- The Salt Shed (fairgrounds)

Sep 23 St. Paul, MN- Palace Theatre

Sep 25 Ogden, UT- Ogden Twilight Series

Sep 27 Seattle, WA- Wamu Theater

Sep 28 Vancouver, BC- Malkin Bowl

Sep 29 Portland, OR- Roseland Theater

Oct 2 Stanford, CA- Frost Amphitheater

Oct 3 Inglewood, CA- Kia Forum

Oct 8 Atlanta, GA- The Eastern

Oct 31 Bogotá, CO- Movistar Arena

Nov 5 Santiago, Cl- Basel

Nov 8 Buenos Aires, AR- Complejo C Art Media

Nov 12 São Paulo, BR- Audio

Photo Credit: Amit Israeli

Comments

Best Sound Design - Live Standings Peter Hylenski - Maybe Happy Ending - 13% Adam Fisher - Sunset Boulevard - 12% Mike Walker - Operation Mincemeat - 9% Vote Now!