Polo & Pan Share New Americas Tour 2025 Live Dates

Iconic French electronic duo Polo & Pan has announced new live dates across North and South America, beginning September 12 and running until November 12. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.
The band has also released the official music video for “A Different Side of Us.” The highlight track, part of Polo & Pan’s most recent album 22:22, features PawPaw Rod, the Hawaii-born, Oklahoma-raised rapper and singer.
According to director Clovis Lamour, the music video “explores the hidden, strange, and elegant corners of our imagination. The video pays tribute to the hypnotic aesthetics of Busby Berkeley and Oskar Fischinger, through a geometric symphony built around circles, love and infinity.
It’s a sensorial dive into the history of American cinema, inspired by the ultra-stylized musicals of the 1930s and 1940s. Over thirty carefully restored archival films intertwine, creating a visual loop where past and present engage in a constant dialogue. Like an abstract ballet, the video moves in sync with the music: shapes and lines align, scatter, and repeat in a kaleidoscopic choreography, echoing the concepts of synesthesia developed by Disney in Fantasia, where sound and image merge to become one.”
Sep 12 Montréal, QC- Parc Jean-drapeau
Sep 13 Toronto, ON- History
Sep 15 Philadelphia, PA- The Fillmore
Sep 16 Boston, MA- Roadrunner
Sep 18 Brooklyn, NY- The Brooklyn Mirage
Sep 20 Washington, DC- The Anthem
Sep 22 Chicago, IL- The Salt Shed (fairgrounds)
Sep 23 St. Paul, MN- Palace Theatre
Sep 25 Ogden, UT- Ogden Twilight Series
Sep 27 Seattle, WA- Wamu Theater
Sep 28 Vancouver, BC- Malkin Bowl
Sep 29 Portland, OR- Roseland Theater
Oct 2 Stanford, CA- Frost Amphitheater
Oct 3 Inglewood, CA- Kia Forum
Oct 8 Atlanta, GA- The Eastern
Oct 31 Bogotá, CO- Movistar Arena
Nov 5 Santiago, Cl- Basel
Nov 8 Buenos Aires, AR- Complejo C Art Media
Nov 12 São Paulo, BR- Audio
